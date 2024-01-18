Former Titans HC Mike Vrabel to interview with Chargers for head coach opening

Mike Vrabel is back on the market.

The former Titans head coach is in Los Angeles on Thursday to interview for the opening with the Chargers, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported, per a source. It's Vrabel's first known interview since being unexpectedly fired by Tennessee on Jan. 9.

Vrabel compiled a 54-45 regular-season record in six seasons at the helm of the Titans, whom he led to three playoff appearances and won two playoff games. Tennessee moved on from Vrabel in surprising fashion following the conclusion of a 6-11 season in which Vrabel was forced to navigate uncertainty at quarterback and coach up a roster in transition following the 2022 firing of former general manager Jon Robinson.

Vrabel would be an ideal fit for the Chargers, who have made it known they're viewing prior head coaching experience as a plus when evaluating candidates for their opening. Vrabel joins a list that also includes Leslie Frazier, current University of Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh, and Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, all coaches who have held head coaching positions in the NFL in the past.