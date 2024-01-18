Around the NFL

Former Titans HC Mike Vrabel to interview with Chargers for head coach opening

Published: Jan 18, 2024 at 03:07 PM
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Mike Vrabel is back on the market.

The former Titans head coach is in Los Angeles on Thursday to interview for the opening with the Chargers, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported, per a source. It's Vrabel's first known interview since being unexpectedly fired by Tennessee on Jan. 9.

Vrabel compiled a 54-45 regular-season record in six seasons at the helm of the Titans, whom he led to three playoff appearances and won two playoff games. Tennessee moved on from Vrabel in surprising fashion following the conclusion of a 6-11 season in which Vrabel was forced to navigate uncertainty at quarterback and coach up a roster in transition following the 2022 firing of former general manager Jon Robinson.

Vrabel would be an ideal fit for the Chargers, who have made it known they're viewing prior head coaching experience as a plus when evaluating candidates for their opening. Vrabel joins a list that also includes Leslie Frazier, current University of Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh, and Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, all coaches who have held head coaching positions in the NFL in the past.

It's an intentional departure from the direction the Chargers took when they hired Brandon Staley, who arrived in Los Angeles with zero NFL head coaching experience and was eventually fired midway through his third season with a 24-24 record. The Chargers are instead looking for experience to lead a team that still has plenty of talent, starting with a franchise quarterback, but cannot afford to waste more time in the middle (or worse) of the NFL.

