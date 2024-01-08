Seahawks coach Pete Carroll plans to return in 2024: 'I'm not worn out. I'm not tired'

Generating back-to-back 9-8 seasons, the Seahawks couldn't quite replicate the success that led to a wild-card berth in 2022.

Geno Smith's second season as the starter saw down numbers (20 touchdowns, 92.1 passer rating in 2023; 30 TDs, 100.9 rating in 2022), but the Seahawks quarterback was forced to miss Weeks 14-15 due to injury. His absence came at the tail end of a brutal four-game losing streak which put Seattle on the outside looking in ahead of the home stretch.

A subpar outing from Smith against a reeling Steelers team resulted in a brutal home defeat that had Seattle's playoff hopes dependent on other teams forging their path to the postseason. Green Bay ended that ambition on Sunday with a victory while Pittsburgh clinched a berth by winning its final three games.

The Seahawks have now missed the playoffs in two of the past three seasons, a feat that had been unprecedented during Carroll's first 11 seasons at the helm in which Seattle only missed out on the postseason in 2011 and 2017.

"There's always changes," Carroll said of the 2024 offseason. "The roster changes, all kinds of things change. That's just getting better and trying to groove it so you can get as good as you can possibly get. That's what those meetings are all about."

Carroll, who led Seattle to a Super Bowl win in the 2013 season, has been able to maintain a competitive team throughout his tenure, generating a 137-89-1 regular-season record while curating 10 postseason appearances (10-9 record in the playoffs).