Around the NFL

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll plans to return in 2024: 'I'm not worn out. I'm not tired'

Published: Jan 08, 2024 at 03:19 PM
Michael_Baca_1400x1000
Michael Baca

Digital Content Editor

After falling just short of a playoff berth despite handling business in Week 18, Pete Carroll is looking to continue his run in Seattle.

On Monday, the Seahawks head coach affirmed his desire to return in 2024 for what would be his 15th season at the helm.

"I plan to be coaching this team," Carroll said on Seattle Sports radio. "I told you I love these guys. That's what I would like to be doing and see how far we can go."

NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported Sunday that the Seahawks are always evaluating and updating a contingency plan in the event Carroll, 72, decides to walk away. Carroll is under contract through 2024, with an option for 2025 that can be exercised in the offseason, per Rapoport and Pelissero.

"I'm not worn out. I'm not tired. I'm not any of that stuff," Carroll said Monday. "I need to do a better job and I need to help my coaches more and we need to do a better job of coaching. There's a lot of area for improvement."

Related Links

Generating back-to-back 9-8 seasons, the Seahawks couldn't quite replicate the success that led to a wild-card berth in 2022.

Geno Smith's second season as the starter saw down numbers (20 touchdowns, 92.1 passer rating in 2023; 30 TDs, 100.9 rating in 2022), but the Seahawks quarterback was forced to miss Weeks 14-15 due to injury. His absence came at the tail end of a brutal four-game losing streak which put Seattle on the outside looking in ahead of the home stretch.

A subpar outing from Smith against a reeling Steelers team resulted in a brutal home defeat that had Seattle's playoff hopes dependent on other teams forging their path to the postseason. Green Bay ended that ambition on Sunday with a victory while Pittsburgh clinched a berth by winning its final three games.

The Seahawks have now missed the playoffs in two of the past three seasons, a feat that had been unprecedented during Carroll's first 11 seasons at the helm in which Seattle only missed out on the postseason in 2011 and 2017.

"There's always changes," Carroll said of the 2024 offseason. "The roster changes, all kinds of things change. That's just getting better and trying to groove it so you can get as good as you can possibly get. That's what those meetings are all about."

Carroll, who led Seattle to a Super Bowl win in the 2013 season, has been able to maintain a competitive team throughout his tenure, generating a 137-89-1 regular-season record while curating 10 postseason appearances (10-9 record in the playoffs).

Following a 2021 season that saw his first losing record in nearly a decade, Carroll guided the Seahawks into a successful transition out of the Russell Wilson era and seemingly injected life into Seattle going into 2023. That momentum came to a halt on Sunday, but Seattle's all-time winningest coach is gearing up for another campaign.

Related Content

news

Jets WR Garrett Wilson on 2023: 'What happened this season can't happen again'

Jets head coach Robert Saleh said Monday he does not anticipate drastic changes, while standout receiver Garrett Wilson opined that "what happened this season can't happen again."
news

Wink Martindale resigns as Giants defensive coordinator after two seasons

New York Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale has resigned from his position after two years with the Giants, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday afternoon.
news

Saints HC Dennis Allen expects to return for 2024 season, says no 'fracture' in locker room

After a trying season that ended with a strong finish, Dennis Allen's job as head coach of the New Orleans Saints appears to be safe.
news

Bears QB Justin Fields has 'no regrets' entering uncertain offseason: 'I gave it my all'

The Bears' 17-9 loss to division rival Green Bay on Sunday ends a 7-10 season with all eyes in Chicago turning to the future of Justin Fields. "That decision is not in my hands," Fields said Sunday. "All I can control is what I did do. I gave it my all. Whether it's here or not, I have no regrets."
news

NFL coaching, GM tracker: Latest news, interviews, developments in 2024 hiring cycle

NFL.com is tracking all of the latest news, interviews and developments concerning coach and GM vacancies around the league as the 2024 hiring cycle kicks into gear.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, Jan. 8

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Commanders hiring ex-NBA executive, architect of Warriors dynasty, Bob Myers, ex-Vikings GM Rick Spielman

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Monday that the Commanders have hired former two-time NBA Executive of the Year Bob Myers to help run the franchise. The club also added former longtime Minnesota Vikings general manager Rick Spielman.
news

Trevor Lawrence on Jaguars' 2023 collapse: 'You should feel sick'

The 2022 Jacksonville Jaguars were defined by the comeback, closing the season with five straight wins to win the division and an epic storm-from-behind victory over the Chargers in the postseason. The 2023 Jags flipped the script, collapsing in every fashion down the stretch, being eliminated Sunday with their loss to the Titans.
news

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick says its 'way too early' for decision on future: 'I'm under contract'

Bill Belichick told reporters Monday following the Patriots' 17-3 season-ending loss to the New York Jets that evaluations about all futures in Foxborough are ongoing.
news

Commanders fire head coach Ron Rivera following 4-13 season 

The Commanders fired head coach Ron Rivera on Monday following Washington's 38-10 loss to the Dallas Cowboys to close out the regular season at 4-13.
news

Panthers fire general manager Scott Fitterer after three seasons

The Carolina Panthers have fired general manager Scott Fitterer, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported on Monday, per a source. 