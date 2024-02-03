 Skip to main content
Advertising

Around the NFL

Ravens WR Zay Flowers draws fine for costly taunting penalty against Chiefs

Published: Feb 03, 2024 at 04:51 PM
nfl-shield-1400x1000
Grant Gordon

Digital Content Editor

Zay Flowers' taunting penalty in Baltimore's AFC Championship Game loss will go down as being costly in more ways than one.

The Ravens wide receiver was saddled with a $10,927 unsportsmanlike fine for the infraction, the league revealed Saturday.

Flowers' teammate, defensive tackle Travis Jones, was also fined $6,700 for a second-quarter hit on Kansas Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes that drew a roughing the passer call.

Flowers' taunt has already gone down in infamy for the Ravens as it proved crucial in scuttling any hopes of a Baltimore comeback in a 17-10 loss to the Chiefs.

Trailing, 17-7, with 49 seconds to go in the third quarter, the Ravens were ignited by a 54-yard Flowers catch-and-run from Lamar Jackson that put Baltimore on the Kansas City 10-yard line. However, when Chiefs cornerback L’Jarius Sneed held on to Flowers' leg after the catch, the rookie wideout responded by pushing down on Sneed's shoulder, flipping the ball down near him and standing over him flexing. He drew a flag that pushed the Ravens back 15 yards.

The brutal Baltimore taunt stunted the Ravens' momentum and began a chain of unfortunate of events for the young Flowers. Four plays later, Flowers fumbled while reaching out at the goal line. The Chiefs recovered and held serve with their 10-point lead.

Flowers then added injury to insult when he was seen slamming his helmet on the bench and managed to cut his finger in the process.

The now-infamous series of transgressions for Flowers mired an otherwise sensational rookie year.

Having already dealt with the aftermath of his misfortunes, now Flowers is taking a hit in the wallet, too.

Related Content

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Feb. 3

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Kliff Kingsbury withdraws from Raiders OC consideration after contract talks break down

Kliff Kingsbury has taken himself out of consideration for the Las Vegas offensive coordinator position, NFL Network's Peter Schrager reported on Saturday.
news

Texans QB C.J. Stroud on stellar rookie season: 'I wasn't surprised much'

C.J. Stroud is rather quiet in demeanor and short on words, but that doesn't mean he lacks confidence. The Houston Texans quarterback turned in one of the finest rookie campaigns in NFL chronicle, and it wasn't unexpected to him, as he told NFL.com's Grant Gordon during Saturday's Pro Bowl Games practice.
news

Breakout DL Justin Madubuike on impending free agency: Baltimore is 'home' but 'business is business'

Justin Madubuike had a breakout season in Baltimore that led him to Orlando, Florida. Now the first-time Pro Bowler is set up for a lucrative second career contract, but he'll ultimately have to decide whether he re-signs with the Ravens or is lured elsewhere. Magubuike spoke with NFL.com's Grant Gordon about his thoughts on the future ahead.
news

Montez Sweat embracing 2023 roller-coaster ride that brought him to Bears: 'It's a blessing to be here' 

Bears pass rusher Montez Sweat has had a roller-coaster ride of a season after starting on the Washington Commanders and ending with Chicago on a four-year contract, and he's embracing all the twists and turns.
news

Cowboys LB Micah Parsons hopes Commanders appreciate Dan Quinn's 'greatness': 'Take care of my guy'

Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons says Washington, a longtime NFC East rival, is fortunate to have Quinn on the sideline and that he hopes Commanders players play hard for the former DC in Dallas.
news

Dolphins Pro Bowl OT Terron Armstead hasn't made decision on playing in 2024 yet: 'Haven't even started the process'

Terron Armstead was on the Miami Dolphins' injury report 13 out of 17 weeks this past regular season and missed seven games. Though the five-time Pro Bowler's level of play hasn't taken a hit, his body certainly has, and it's led to him pondering retirement.
news

Seahawks hiring former Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier as assistant head coach

The Seattle Seahawks are hiring Leslie Frazier, formerly the defensive coordinator for the Buffalo Bills, as the team's assistant head coach, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Friday.
news

Bobby Wagner: Seahawks' head coaching change doesn't 'affect' whether he'll re-sign or move on

After Mike Macdonald replacing Pete Carroll as head coach of the Seattle Seahawks, linebacker Bobby Wagner admitted he was shocked by Carroll's departure. Nonetheless, Macdonald nor Carroll's coming and going will impact Wagner's 2024 plans, as the nine-time Pro Bowler is poised to find the best landing spot possible, Wagner tells NFL.com's Grant Gordon.
news

Colts' Gardner Minshew uncertain of future despite going from QB2 to Pro Bowler: 'Ain't no tellin'. That's something they gotta tell me.' 

After going from second-string QB to Pro Bowler with the Indianapolis Colts this season, Gardner Minshew once again stands at a career crossroads. Minshew spoke with NFL.com's Grant Gordon about the chances of moving on from Indy versus staying another year with head coach Shane Steichen.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Feb. 2

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.