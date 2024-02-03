Ravens WR Zay Flowers draws fine for costly taunting penalty against Chiefs

Zay Flowers' taunting penalty in Baltimore's AFC Championship Game loss will go down as being costly in more ways than one.

The Ravens wide receiver was saddled with a $10,927 unsportsmanlike fine for the infraction, the league revealed Saturday.

Flowers' teammate, defensive tackle Travis Jones, was also fined $6,700 for a second-quarter hit on Kansas Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes that drew a roughing the passer call.

Flowers' taunt has already gone down in infamy for the Ravens as it proved crucial in scuttling any hopes of a Baltimore comeback in a 17-10 loss to the Chiefs.

Trailing, 17-7, with 49 seconds to go in the third quarter, the Ravens were ignited by a 54-yard Flowers catch-and-run from Lamar Jackson that put Baltimore on the Kansas City 10-yard line. However, when Chiefs cornerback L’Jarius Sneed held on to Flowers' leg after the catch, the rookie wideout responded by pushing down on Sneed's shoulder, flipping the ball down near him and standing over him flexing. He drew a flag that pushed the Ravens back 15 yards.

The brutal Baltimore taunt stunted the Ravens' momentum and began a chain of unfortunate of events for the young Flowers. Four plays later, Flowers fumbled while reaching out at the goal line. The Chiefs recovered and held serve with their 10-point lead.

Flowers then added injury to insult when he was seen slamming his helmet on the bench and managed to cut his finger in the process.

The now-infamous series of transgressions for Flowers mired an otherwise sensational rookie year.