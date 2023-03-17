Cowboys re-signing backup QB Cooper Rush to two-year contract

Rush has proven he's a capable backup to Dak Prescott, able to hold down the fort if the starter gets injured.

Rush started five games in place of an injured Prescott in 2022, playing well and generating a 4-1 record, with a 58.0 completion percentage, 1,051 passing yards and five touchdowns to three interceptions on the season. Dallas won its first four games under Rush on the back of a defense that allowed fewer than 17 points each contest.