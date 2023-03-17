Cowboys re-signing backup QB Cooper Rush to two-year contract

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday the Cowboys are signing Rush to a two-year deal worth up to $6 million, per a source informed of the situation. The first year of the pact and a signing bonus are fully guaranteed. The team later announced the agreement.
Rush has proven he's a capable backup to Dak Prescott, able to hold down the fort if the starter gets injured.
Rush started five games in place of an injured Prescott in 2022, playing well and generating a 4-1 record, with a 58.0 completion percentage, 1,051 passing yards and five touchdowns to three interceptions on the season. Dallas won its first four games under Rush on the back of a defense that allowed fewer than 17 points each contest.
Thanks to the four-game win streak, coupled with Rush winning his first-ever start in 2021, the 29-year-old became the fourth QB in the Super Bowl era to win his first five career starts with his team scoring 20-plus points in each game.