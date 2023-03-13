Around the NFL

49ers re-signing safety Tashaun Gipson to one-year, $2.9 million contract

Published: Mar 12, 2023 at 09:25 PM
Bobby Kownack

Digital Content Producer

Safety Tashaun Gipson will have an encore in San Francisco.

The 49ers are re-signing Gipson to a one-year, $2.9 million contract, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported Sunday, per a source.

The reunion gives the safety a 12th NFL season and a second year with the 49ers, where he's coming off his finest campaign since he was elected to his lone Pro Bowl with the Browns in 2014.

Gipson ran the Niners' defensive backfield from the safety position last season alongside Talanoa Hufanga, becoming an underrated piece of unit that ranked first in both points and yards allowed.

He rewarded the 49ers for the previous one-year contract they gave him with 61 tackles, eight passes defensed and five interceptions.

Now with 32 career interceptions, three of which he's returned for scores, Gipson returns to a stacked San Francisco defense to prove his worth once again in 2023.

