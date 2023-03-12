Bills, All-Pro LB Matt Milano agree to terms on two-year extension

Milano was playing on a four-year deal signed in 2021, and his extension should free up some salary cap space for the Bills.

A fifth-round selection of the Bills in 2017, Milano has become a constant and outstanding contributor at the center of the team's defense.

The linebacker is coming off a season in which he tied a career-high with three interceptions and racked up 99 tackles to earn Pro Bowl and All-Pro honors for the first time.