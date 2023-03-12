Around the NFL

Bills, All-Pro LB Matt Milano agree to terms on two-year extension

Published: Mar 12, 2023 at 01:09 PM
Grant Gordon

Digital Content Editor

The Buffalo Bills are locking up a defensive centerpiece for the long term.

Buffalo and All-Pro linebacker Matt Milano have agreed to terms on a contract extension through the 2026 season, the team announced Sunday.

Milano was playing on a four-year deal signed in 2021, and his extension should free up some salary cap space for the Bills.

A fifth-round selection of the Bills in 2017, Milano has become a constant and outstanding contributor at the center of the team's defense.

The linebacker is coming off a season in which he tied a career-high with three interceptions and racked up 99 tackles to earn Pro Bowl and All-Pro honors for the first time.

Over six seasons, Milano has played in 85 games with 69 starts. He's piled up 458 tackles, 10.5 sacks, eight interceptions and has become one of the leaders of the Bills defense.

