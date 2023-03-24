Ravens signing WR Nelson Agholor to one-year, $3.25M contract

Nelson Agholor is moving to Charm City.

Agholor is signing a one-year, $3.25 million deal with the Baltimore Ravens, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported on Friday.

Baltimore is Agholor's fourth team in his NFL career, which began in 2015 as a first-round pick of the Philadelphia Eagles and is approaching year nine. Agholor found his most success with the Raiders in his lone season in Las Vegas in 2020, in which he set a career-high in receiving yards with 896, and matched his single-season best for receiving touchdowns with eight.

His move to New England seemed to make plenty of sense, but in two seasons with the Patriots, Agholor failed to match his output from his single season with the Raiders, diminishing his stock on the open market.