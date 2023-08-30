Sidelines Longform Series

Examining the impact of the transformational QB class of 1983

Aug 30, 2023

How Joe Thomas helped carry the Browns and played his way to the Pro Football Hall of Fame

Aug 02, 2023

Super Bowl-bound Eagles among NFL teams succeeding with aggressive roster-building tactics

Feb 02, 2023

2022 playoffs: Having a big-play receiver has become crucial to NFL success

Jan 11, 2023

Thirty-five years later, Bo Jackson's iconic 91-yard tunnel run remains vivid memory for those who were there

Nov 23, 2022

Hot sauce, kickers and giant animatronics: The history of the NFL's international push

Nov 09, 2022

Digging into the Colts' and Rams' 1972 franchise swap: 'The greatest, biggest trade in the history of sports'

Oct 26, 2022

22 people who will shape the 2022 NFL season

Sep 05, 2022

Taking on Tom Brady: NFL defenders, coaches share what it's like to face the G.O.A.T.

Sep 01, 2022

1972 Miami Dolphins: The inside story of the only perfect season in NFL history

Aug 25, 2022

2022 NFL Draft: Giants, Jets face golden chance to speed turnarounds

Apr 25, 2022

The high-wire life of an NFL cornerback

Dec 21, 2021

Joe Burrow's steady confidence lifting Cincinnati Bengals

Dec 01, 2021

Before Tom Brady takes on Patriots, former NFL players share homecoming memories

Sep 29, 2021

Remembering 9/11: 'This wasn't the time to play football'

Sep 07, 2021

Urban development: Jaguars coach building culture for longterm success

May 01, 2021

The untold stories of the NFL's 2020 Virtual Draft

Apr 27, 2021

Talent is vital, but team fit might be more important to QB success in NFL

Apr 21, 2021

Does race remain a factor in the evaluation of NFL quarterbacks?

Feb 24, 2021

Bucs' success of Brady signing has NFL eyeing massive QB movement

Feb 04, 2021

2020 in review: Inside the most unique season in NFL history

Feb 01, 2021

Imprisoned for 37 years, exonerated man gets assist from Buccaneers

Jan 26, 2021

Bills' Josh Allen, other resilient QBs continue to prove doubters wrong

Jan 14, 2021

As the weather turns cold, these teams are heating up at just the right time

Jan 06, 2021

How football provided Bill Curry an education on race

Oct 30, 2020

Smashmouth: Quiet Nick Chubb lets his play do the talking

Sep 16, 2020

Sink or swim: Bucs, Tampa are all in with Tom Brady

Sep 09, 2020

Chiefs' challenge: History says it will be difficult for K.C. to defend title

Sep 07, 2020

Once again, David Johnson out to prove skeptics wrong

Aug 04, 2020

19 Days: Marshawn Lynch's transformation back into Beast Mode

Jul 23, 2020

Which schools provide NFL teams with most pro-ready talent?

Jun 29, 2020

With his wilder days behind him, George Kittle is now life of 49ers' party

Jan 31, 2020

How Tyrann Mathieu became Chiefs' unquestioned leader

Jan 28, 2020

Immaculate Reception debate rages on five decades after inception

Dec 20, 2019

Final home game in Oakland bittersweet farewell for Raiders

Dec 10, 2019

Ravens' Lamar Jackson leading new wave of NFL signal-callers

Nov 12, 2019

Through adversity, Steelers found a rising star in Devin Bush

Oct 23, 2019

Can Bruce Arians help solve the NFL's diversity-hiring issue?

Sep 17, 2019

Jaylon Smith: From game-changer on field to life-changer off of it

Sep 11, 2019

Tough upbringing gives Packers WR Davante Adams 'true edge'

Sep 02, 2019

Eddie Jackson has himself, Bears headed down the right path

Aug 06, 2019

Letters from prison: How Gil Brandt helped get ex-convict's life back on track

Jul 29, 2019

Together again, McCourty twins embarking on Super Bowl history

Jan 30, 2019

Unfazed: Jared Goff's chill factor leads Rams to Super Bowl LIII

Jan 29, 2019

Why Saints WR Michael Thomas is consumed by his own greatness

Jan 10, 2019

50 years after Super Bowl III, 'Broadway' Joe Namath remains a cultural icon

Jan 04, 2019

Thanks to Bobby Wagner, Seahawks defense still lowering the boom

Nov 13, 2018

Adam Vinatieri has scoring record in sight, not end of HOF career

Oct 16, 2018

Chargers' soft-spoken Keenan Allen is a killer on the field

Sep 25, 2018

32 years of obsession, pain, hope and clarity with the Cleveland Browns

Sep 20, 2018

Homeless experience fuels Calais Campbell's championship desires

Sep 13, 2018

Chiefs' bet on Patrick Mahomes starting to pay big dividends

Sep 11, 2018

With Redskins in rearview mirror, Kirk Cousins and Vikings all in together

Sep 04, 2018

How Robert F. Kennedy's life and death galvanized an NFL star

Jun 04, 2018

NFL cohort travels abroad to show gratitude to service members

May 25, 2018

After surviving shooting, Stedman Bailey chasing NFL return

May 07, 2018

James Harrison's Patriots stint fueled by desire to quiet doubters

Jan 31, 2018

Breakout Pro Bowler Adam Thielen is living out a dream with Vikings

Jan 10, 2018

Why Sean McVay is so different from your average coach

Jan 03, 2018

How Frank Gore earned a spot in NFL history

Nov 28, 2017

Remembering Sean Taylor's life, impact on NFL

Nov 27, 2017

Falcons aim to forget Super Bowl loss with Navy SEAL approach

Sep 14, 2017

How Derek Carr became the clean-living leader of the Oakland Raiders

Sep 05, 2017

Andrew Luck inspiring Colts, children to read through book club

Aug 23, 2017

How Tom Coughlin is learning to hold back in return to Jaguars

Aug 15, 2017

Marquette King doesn't care what you think

Jun 22, 2017

The men under the helmets, through their mothers' eyes

May 11, 2017

Colin Kaepernick's national anthem stand still making waves

Feb 27, 2017

Martellus Bennett: Generalist, eccentric, New England Patriot

Feb 02, 2017

Meet Alex Mack -- Atlanta's question-spouting, erudite offensive rock

Feb 01, 2017

Russell Wilson faces biggest test heading into playoffs

Jan 06, 2017

The Sabbatical Year: How fired coaches spend time away from game

Dec 28, 2016

Calling The Game: The ups, downs and absurdities of broadcasting football

Dec 20, 2016

Mind of the GM: The story behind the Seahawks' 13th man

Dec 13, 2016

Why one of the NFL's most crucial position groups is in crisis

Dec 07, 2016

The Rams' Hollywood reboot: Ups and downs of relocation

Nov 29, 2016

The Queen of Buffalo: A look at Kim Pegula's surreal journey

Nov 22, 2016

The Dome Patrol: Four men who revived the New Orleans Saints

Oct 26, 2016

Oakland's Own: Why Marcus Peters reps his city at every turn

Oct 12, 2016

The father-son relationship that has Vontaze Burfict on a straight path

Oct 06, 2016