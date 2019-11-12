"It's no secret that there was a split in the organization when it came to what happened to me in Washington," Griffin said. "That's why, when I see something here, I try to tell Lamar what is important and valuable. When the whole organization is behind you, the team is behind you. Nobody has to pick sides. That's what is so great about Baltimore. When they pull the trigger on you, they let everybody know they believe in you."

Griffin does plenty of mentoring with Jackson whenever opportunities arise. The backup knows how it feels to be a young quarterback leading a playoff-caliber team while transitioning into a new offense. Griffin is also aware of what can happen if things go bad. There are plenty of examples around the NFL of how quickly patience can fade if a young quarterback can't develop after enjoying early success.

Mitchell Trubisky helped the Chicago Bears win the NFC North while operating as a multidimensional threat last season, but now, he's a major factor in the team's current struggles (and a player who seldom runs as much as he did in 2018, when he gained 421 yards on the ground). Marcus Mariota was a promising dual-threat weapon during the first two years of his career, but he's become so inconsistent that he lost his job to Ryan Tannehill earlier this season. Even Carolina's Cam Newton, who dominated so much with his legs and his arm that he won the league's MVP in 2015, has faced his own scrutiny. He's battled injuries over the last two years -- including a foot sprain that landed him on injured reserve this season -- and he's completed an unremarkable 59.6 percent of his career pass attempts.

The denunciation that Newton has heard throughout his career is the same one that dogs most athletic quarterbacks: They can only tolerate so much punishment if they don't evolve into more consistent threats from the pocket.

"There's a lot of things that people at this level have grabbed from college that may fit a system, but sometimes you can get away with things in college that might not work here," Kitna said. "It might look nice, but the challenge is how you make it fit, especially when those guys on the other side are trained killers."

The 6-foot-2, 212-pound Jackson already has shown a similar penchant for protecting himself. He instinctively understands how to contort his body at the proper instance, right before a defender is able to deliver a serious blow. Jackson also has learned to play with great tempo. When he's running, it often looks as if he's calculating exactly when he needs to dart, cut or scamper to a spot where tacklers can inflict the least bodily harm on him.

Jackson even has become a more fiery, demanding leader of late. When the Ravens drove deep into Seahawks territory in the third quarter of that contest, Harbaugh appeared willing to settle for a field goal on a fourth-and-2 from the Seattle 8. Then the coach caught Jackson looking clearly irritated while running to the sideline. Harbaugh quickly asked Jackson what he wanted to do, and Jackson said he wanted to go for it.

The Ravens dialed up a play called "quarterback power" and Jackson carried the ball all the way to the end zone, taking a lick as he hit paydirt, to give Baltimore a 20-13 lead in what turned out to be a 30-16 victory.

"I'm (normally) playing it safe, keeping myself safe," Jackson said after that game. "But whatever it takes to get the first down, coach had faith in us. We couldn't come up short."

That play launched Jackson into the MVP conversation for this season. He's had his difficult moments, but he's also played at his best in Baltimore's biggest games.