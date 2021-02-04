A year ago, Licht felt he was close, too, even if the Bucs' record didn't reflect it. Winston, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2015 draft, had been obscenely productive in 2019, throwing for 33 touchdowns and a league-best 5,109 yards. Conversely, he was also alarmingly productive for the Bucs' opponents, serving up an NFL-high 30 interceptions.

"Tampa was unique," said the unnamed GM. "They really did have a strong roster. They just needed a quarterback. And I imagine Jason felt insecurity with his own job situation, so that probably factored into it, too."

Licht, of course, didn't go all-in on Brady with the certainty that he'd be able to land him. Numerous other teams, including the Saints (who initially believed Brees might retire after last season), Chargers, Raiders and Colts pursued the future first-ballot Hall of Famer. The 49ers and Titans also explored the possibility of signing Brady, who in mid-March made it clear to Patriots owner Robert Kraft that he did not want to return to the New England.

"You can't negotiate until the 'legal tampering' period (two days before the start of the league year), which is an oxymoron," Licht said. "So we had to have Plan A, Plan B, Plan C … Plan A, the whole time, was Tom Brady. We're shooting for the stars, you know? But you had to have Plan B, so you had to keep Plan B alive. You didn't know; they could all fall through, including Jameis -- I mean, keeping him was one of the plans. So, all of a sudden, you could be left with nothing."

Once Plan A came through, Licht's mentality became even more aggressive. In April, he traded a fourth-round pick to the Patriots for Gronkowski, a former star who had retired after the 2019 season but wanted to come back and play with Brady. McCoy, a former Eagles and Bills star, joined in early August; Fournette, the fourth overall pick of the 2017 draft, signed in early September, five days after being released by the Jaguars.

Brown, the trouble-plagued receiver who had bonded with Brady during his short stint with the Patriots in 2019, arrived in late October, shortly before the end of his league-imposed suspension for violating the personal-conduct policy.

"[Brady] naturally recruits people," Beane said. "They signed Gronk, Fournette, McCoy, Antonio Brown. You're probably not getting all those guys without Brady being there."

All of those signings were relatively cost effective and low risk, but they reflected a now-or-never mentality that permeated throughout the organization. It helped that Licht also hit big in the draft, selecting immediate impact players in first-round right tackle Tristan Wirfs and second-round safety Antoine Winfield Jr.

"I think Tom definitely did his homework," Beane said. "With the offensive weapons they have, and that defensive line, they were pretty loaded, and then they got even better."

Brady, of course, has a knack for getting the best out of everyone around him.

"It's more than just what he did on the field; he raised everyone's game along the way," said George Paton, the Broncos' newly hired general manager, who spent the previous 14 seasons in the Minnesota Vikings' front office. "I just remember when we got (Brett) Favre (in 2009), when he walked out on the practice field, everybody kind of perked up and paid attention. It changed everything."

Nagy agreed: "[Brady] changes the culture. He's a multiplier. And when you get a guy like that to come to you, you have a lot of guys who want to come at discounted rates -- and you have a lot of personalities who might have issues in other places, but who he can control because of who he is."

Though Brady and the Bucs had some choppy moments and didn't round into form until the latter part of the regular season, it's not like his presence was merely inspirational. Brady completed 65.7 percent of his passes for 4,633 yards and threw 40 touchdown passes, with only 12 interceptions. His passer rating (102.2) tied for the sixth-highest of his career, and he shattered the myth that he can no longer throw deep.

Indeed, Brady's picturesque 39-yard strike to Scott Miller with one second remaining in the first half of the NFC Championship Game was a dagger from which the Packers never recovered, even as he threw three second-half interceptions.

Said Licht: "One of the cool things I've thought about our team the last two games, [playoff wins] against the Saints and the Packers: Tom played great -- well, in the Packers game, he threw three interceptions, but he made clutch plays -- but it was the entire team. We had young guys in the secondary stepping up; our linebackers played well. The last few years, everybody's been criticizing us for our offensive line, but actually … they're pretty good. It's been everyone.