Says Campbell: "My first impression? Swag. The Kangol hat, the shoes, the whole look -- it was clean. He doesn't act 60. I'm thinking to myself, 'This dude's cool.' "

Shortly after Arians' arrival, Palmer recalls, "He had the team wrapped around his finger. He might be the most unique head coach in the league. He's always honest. He keeps it real."

That includes a penchant for no-holds-barred criticism that dates back to his days as a young running backs coach at Alabama, where he didn't shy away from speaking his mind in the presence of a legend.

"He's just always been himself," Jones says. "I can remember as a young coach, sitting in meetings in Tuscaloosa ... Coach Bryant at the top of the table, the rest of us sitting around in chairs that were about three feet shorter than his was -- by design -- and Bruce being totally honest while the rest of us looked around going, 'Whoa.'

"Especially when you consider this was a guy who was young, and was new, and had been on the Mississippi State staff that had come in and beat us 6-3 the year before -- and now he's sitting in there with all those guys he's been recruiting against and coaching against, and he's giving his unfiltered opinion. It was typical BA. He tells the truth."

One reason Arians gets away with such candor is that he plays no favorites. Early on, Campbell remembers, when Arians would light into perennial Pro Bowler Fitzgerald or Palmer, his highly compensated quarterback, there were some open-mouthed stares in the meeting room. "It was like, 'Wow -- he don't play,' " Campbell says. "No matter who you are, or how much money you make, if he thinks you messed up, he'll let you hear it."

Says Fitzgerald: "You have to respect the fact that he is going to be who he is and say what's on his mind. You always know where you stand with him. No sugar-coating or BS-ing. He is a cool dude that has swag like the young guys he coaches every day. He's just being himself. Can't knock the hustle."

And yet, as brutal as his admonitions might sound, Arians manages to mete out criticism without ruffling feathers.

"The dynamic he has with the players, it's truly unique," Grigson says. "He MFs 'em up and down, but 5 percent of it carries enough humor where it takes the edge away, just a little. It's just original comedy.