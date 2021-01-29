Texans GM Nick Caserio: 'Zero interest' in trading Deshaun Watson

His first challenge -- mending fences with Watson and convincing him Houston is still where his future lies -- will be a massive one. As a star franchise quarterback just entering the opening stages of his prime, retaining Watson (and keeping him happy) is absolutely paramount to the Texans' future. And if that doesn't end up working, adjusting on the fly with whatever compensation Houston might receive for him in a potential trade will end up being equally as important.

"The best way that you handle relationships is to communicate and be honest and be forthright. We're going to do that with everyone in this building, from equipment to training staff, to coaching staff, to personnel, to players, and, you know, this is kind of the initial stages of our program," Caserio said. "This is the first day for David. We're going to spend a lot of time together here obviously for the next few days and there is a number of things we are going to address and that we're going to tackle. I would say, in the interim, staff construction will be at the forefront of that. So, like anything, it's going to be through hard work, it's going to be through honest communication and, you know, we're going to do the right thing by people because that's what we believe in."