Tom Brady dismantles Buffalo Bills, builds on MVP candidacy

"This is how I think of Tom Brady," Bills owner Terry Pegula said after he and Kim finished watching Saturday's walkthrough at the fieldhouse next to New Era Field. "He's like McDonald's. Every time I go there, I always get the same thing -- because it works, and why would you get anything different? That's Brady. He's gonna come out and run the same, simple offense, and slide in the pocket and get rid of the ball quickly and throw it underneath to all those different receivers, and unless you can do something to stop him, he'll carve you to pieces."