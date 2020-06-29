The impact by highly-decorated, long-careered NFL veterans like Brady, Drew Brees, Jason Witten and Larry Fitzgrald was intentionally tempered by limiting the accumulation of points to the player's first five seasons of NFL service (the maximum length of a rookie contract) as a means of more accurately gauging the influence college programs have had on their players' development and pro-readiness. Judging schools merely based on draft results would have credited them for NFL busts and also wouldn't have accounted for undrafted free agents. As such, the combination of draft status and a young player's pro performance offered the best possible structure without skewing an outcome at any one position.

The results of the analysis revealed which colleges have best prepared players for the NFL over the last 20 years. And beyond that, it provided an indication of which schools are trending upward of late -- programs we have highlighted across the series.

By contrast, some reputations are fading and desperately need new blood, as several schools with big reputations for talent at specific positions just aren't yielding impact NFL players like they once did. For example, USC, which had a stranglehold on Quarterback U, has seen its lead shrink considerably by mad-charging Oklahoma. And Penn State is no longer considered Linebacker U. In fact, in our results, the Nittany Lions barely made the top 10 at a position they dominated not long ago.