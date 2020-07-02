"There aren't a ton of great athletes (in Wisconsin), but what we have are big human beings that eat cheese, sausages, drink beer and produce (more) big human beings," Thomas said. "Not to generalize too much but we're a farming- and manufacturing-based economy. People are used to getting dirty if needed in their jobs, work with their hands a lot and learn to be willing to work hard."

Thomas grew up in the Milwaukee suburb of Brookfield, and noted that another NFL star lineman on the other side of the ball, former Wisconsin star J.J. Watt, grew up just a few miles away in Waukesha. Other top Wisconsin offensive linemen from within state borders include retired Dallas Cowboys center Travis Frederick, a five-time Pro Bowler, eight-year NFL veteran Kevin Zeitler and Saints All-Pro Ryan Ramczyk.

Thomas acknowledged he didn't grow up saddled with farm chores, but has seen the way that lifestyle has benefited offensive linemen at UW.

"There are kids being recruiting by Wisconsin who, before school every morning, they milk cows or stack hay or do some other manual labor on the farm. When you do some of those repetitive tasks, over and over, you build a core strength and a grip strength that doesn't measure as much in a weight room but it shows up on the field," Thomas said. "You can have both kinds of strength, of course, but there were plenty of guys I played with who in the weight room they were weak, but on the field they played much stronger."

When Alvarez stepped down as Wisconsin's head coach after the 2005 season, the coaches who followed stuck with his offensive philosophy. UW has placed 23 offensive linemen in the NFL draft over the last 20 years, and even had the rare distinction of having a backup offensive lineman selected in the NFL draft when the Dallas Cowboys took Bill Nagy in the seventh round in 2011. Nagy made four starts at guard for the Cowboys that season.

Alvarez and Thomas both believe the Badgers' style of play, with an emphasis on downhill blocking in the run game, allows Wisconsin offensive linemen an easier transition into the NFL.