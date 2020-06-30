Nothing illustrates Alabama's pipeline of NFL running backs better than those on that 2013 roster, when the Crimson Tide backfield was logjammed with five future pros, two of whom have since been selected to Pro Bowls. T.J. Yeldon (Bills) led that group with 1,235 yards, and was backed up by a young Kenyan Drake (Cardinals) and a younger Derrick Henry (Titans). New Orleans Saints star Alvin Kamara redshirted on that Alabama team before transferring to Tennessee, and as if a backfield that talented needed any help, 250-pound fullback Jalston Fowler (a fourth-round pick of the Titans in 2015) was there to blast open bigger holes.

All the NFL backs Burns coached at UA heard the same mantra from him every day in practice, and it couldn't have been more NFL-like: "Make one cut, then get upfield," Burns said. "That's how physical backs play."

Concurrent to Saban's preference for bigger, more physical rushers is a philosophy that the punishment they absorb needs to be shared. The Tide rotates at least two backs on a regular basis, the lone exception being in 2015, when UA primarily rode Henry for 395 carries on the way to a national title. Two-back rotations not only keep rushers fresh within a game but from week to week as well. It also spurs quicker development and exposes more players to NFL scouts, something Burns said high school running back recruits have come to appreciate.

And why wouldn't they?

After all, Jacobs became the poster for patience at the position in 2018. In a rotation that included Damien Harris (Patriots) and a top prospect for 2021 in Najee Harris, Jacobs only needed 120 carries on the season to position himself as the NFL draft's top running back prospect. In the Crimson Tide's 15-game season that year, that translated to just eight carries a game for Jacobs, yet was good enough for him to be a first-round pick. Asked about the light load at the 2019 NFL Draft in Nashville, the day before the Raiders selected him at No. 24 overall, Jacobs said any role in an Alabama backfield, even a part-time one, will draw all the NFL attention needed.

One exits the pipeline, another enters.