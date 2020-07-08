Roquan Smith can't say he remembers watching Boss Bailey play linebacker at the University of Georgia – he was just too young – but he knows exactly who the former Detroit Lion is. Smith was just 7 years old when Thomas Davis and Odell Thurman broke into the NFL, and remembers that like yesterday. When Justin Houston and Alec Ogletree made it, he was in his teens.

The Chicago Bears' inside linebacker watched them, one by one, a parade of linebackers from his home state of Georgia who took the same path from the University of Georgia into the NFL. And from his tiny hometown of Montezuma (population 3,000), he bided his time.

"I was a huge Georgia fan. Whoever it was, if they went to Georgia, they ended up in the NFL," Smith said. "I would watch those guys run out of the tunnel at Sanford Stadium and I envisioned doing that myself."

In NFL.com's Pipeline to the Pros series, Georgia ranks as the school that produces the most NFL-ready linebackers, calculated over a 20-year period with an emphasis on draft position and performance as a young pro. And it comes as no surprise to the Bears' No. 8 overall pick from the 2018 draft. Georgia is deservedly well-known for sending running backs to the pros, but its lineage of NFL linebackers, at least where NFL performance is concerned, is just as strong.

Smith always sensed that top recruits from Georgia – linebackers in particular – were destined to play for the Bulldogs. When he made his initial commitment to UCLA, in part because the Bruins had been the first Division I school to offer him a scholarship, his announcement was met with a few seconds of silence in his hometown, save perhaps for an audible gasp.

"You can sense little things like that. There was some pressure – people wouldn't say it, but you can feel it in the air because everyone is a huge Georgia fan," Smith said. "They expect you to look at it like a no-brainer."

Former Bulldogs coach Mark Richt, now an ACC Network football analyst, remembers attending Georgia's 2001 pro day just after he'd taken the job, and thought the heart of his first defense might be ripped out when he saw all the exiting talent.

"Marcus Stroud, Richard Seymour, here were so many great players that I missed by a year," Richt said. "You'd think there would be holes everywhere, but that defense that came back, I think every one of them either got drafted or at least made a team."

Linebacker Kendrell Bell was the key departure from the position, but Richt returned two linebackers – Will Witherspoon and the aforementioned Bailey – who eventually played on Sundays as well. Richt's recruiting success in Georgia deeper entrenched the Bulldogs' linebacking tradition. He coached UGA for 15 seasons; he recruited Smith and coached him for a year before moving on to Miami. Unlike some top college programs who only will sign players at a particular position who fit certain physical criteria for height or weight, the Georgia staff under Richt didn't abide by such strict guidelines when it came to linebackers. Instead, Richt said they looked first for quick-twitch movement and instincts.

"Of course at outside linebacker, you definitely wanted that guy to have more length, and the ability to rush the passer, but what we really looked for was (quickness) and instincts as far as sniffing out the ball," Richt said. "Some of that you can't teach."

Richt credits two factors that helped him do so. One is the seriousness with which Georgia high schools take the sport, and the other is the sheer volume of talent available just north of the Athens campus in Atlanta.

"I know Texas has a reputation for developing young players, pouring resources into the high schools and paying high school coaches (well). Georgia may not be quite at that Texas level as far as that goes, but they're pretty danged serious about it," Richt said. "And the metro Atlanta area is so loaded; if you just took guys from a 30-mile radius around the Atlanta area, you could have 90 percent of a really good college football team. That's how strong that recruiting base is."

Current Georgia coach Kirby Smart, himself a former Bulldog and an ace recruiter for Nick Saban during his years as an assistant at Alabama, has made UGA even more dominant in recruiting. And in-state linebackers haven't been left out – up next is Chaz Chambliss, a four-star recruit from Carrollton who is committed to Georgia for the 2021 signing class. The next generation of Georgia linebackers can say they grew up watching Roquan Smith.

In Smith, they saw a dominant two-year starter who played with a reckless passion and won the Dick Butkus Award as the nation's top linebacker for his junior season – the first Georgia linebacker to win the honor.