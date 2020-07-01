"Before, we only played with two receivers; now, we're playing with four or five. So now more guys can showcase their talents here," said LSU coach Ed Orgeron, who was hired in November 2016. "With us throwing the ball more now like we're doing, guys like Ja'Marr Chase and Justin Jefferson, they get the ball. LSU still got receivers before, when I wasn't here, because the guys were from Louisiana. But now a bunch of them from all over the country want to come here because they know they're going to get the ball."

Chase led the 130-school FBS in receiving yardage (1,780) and touchdowns (20) last year, all but uncoverable as the primary target for No. 1 overall draft pick Joe Burrow.

Thanks to elite-level competition in practice, of course, some credit for the Tigers' development at receiver goes to DBU.

"Iron sharpens iron," Orgeron said. "Every day on this practice field, Ja'Marr Chase is going against (2019 SEC Newcomer of the Year) Derek Stingley. It doesn't get any better than that."

Chark, too, marveled at the difficulty he encountered just to get open in practice when he was a freshman.

"From Day 1, I was going against Jalen Mills, Jalen Collins, Tre White, Jamal Adams," Chark said. "Two years later, you're practicing against Donte Jackson, Greedy Williams, Grant Delpit, Kris Fulton. It didn't matter where you were on the depth chart, because the fourth-string corner was still going to end up a first- or second-round draft pick."

Wearing the No. 7 jersey is an honor within the LSU program, one that signifies not only stellar play but leadership as well, and is awarded by the Tigers coaching staff only after thoughtful consideration. Fittingly, the tradition began with a DB, Tyrann Mathieu. Also fittingly, Chark was the first wide receiver since then to don LSU's No. 7, and this fall, it'll be worn by Chase.

"You feel everybody's eyes on you, so I had to get used to that pressure," Chark said. "But I'm glad I wore it well enough that they weren't afraid to give it to another receiver. And they definitely made the right choice for this year."