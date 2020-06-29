That was never more evident than when the Arizona Cardinals hired coach Kliff Kingsbury and his college-style Air Raid offensive system, then drafted Murray No. 1 overall to run it. Riley operates an iteration of the Air Raid that is regularly subject to tweaks – not always the same tempo, the same personnel groupings or even the same concepts.

And now, no longer the same stigma about whether its quarterbacks can deliver wins on Sundays. Murray was a big success as a rookie, starting all 16 games and accounting for 4,266 yards in total offense.

"I don't think (the NFL) is going to go back in the other direction," Riley said. "Kliff is a great example with the phenomenal job that he with Kyler and that group did. I think it's going to be pretty exciting to watch them in the coming years."

While Hurts wasn't drafted No. 1 overall like Mayfield and Murray, he might be the best example of the three as to what Riley's system can do for a quarterback's pro aspirations. Though highly successful at Alabama, he eventually lost a starting role to Tua Tagovailoa and was surrounded by whispers that he lacked a pro-caliber arm and might have to change positions to reach the NFL. But after transferring to OU for just one year – Mayfield and Murray were on OU's campus for four and three years, respectively – that perception was destroyed.