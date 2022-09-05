Even if Roger Goodell does nothing else the rest of the year, his decision to sign off on the settlement that led to an 11-game suspension of Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson for violating the NFL's personal-conduct policy has already had outsize impact, for better or worse, on the season. But there are business-side issues that are likely to have significant fallout for the league, and which are of even greater concern to owners.

Dolphins owner Stephen Ross was suspended until mid-October for extensive tampering with Tom Brady and Sean Payton, and at an August meeting, Goodell issued a warning to the rest of ownership to be especially careful not to suggest they would tank games. An NFL investigation is continuing into allegations against Washington Commanders owner Daniel Snyder that he grabbed a former employee under the table during a dinner and then tried to force her into his car, and also that there may have been financial irregularities at the club. There is an investigation into the workplace environment at the Las Vegas Raiders, and there is the lawsuit against the league and several teams spearheaded by Brian Flores alleging racist hiring practices. Also, according to people inside and outside the league familiar with the conversations among owners, there is a bruising behind-the-curtain fight among owners over who pays the $790 million settlement that ended a lawsuit brought by St. Louis interests over the Rams' relocation from that city to Los Angeles, which Goodell must ultimately decide.