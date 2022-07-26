Jerry Jones backs Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy following job security questions

With the Cowboys opening training camp on Tuesday, owner Jerry Jones opened the team's press conference by confronting the looming question on everyone's mind in regards to head coach Mike McCarthy.

"I want to be real clear: He wouldn't be sitting here today if I didn't think he was the man to lead this team to a Super Bowl," Jones declared. "He would not be, and I have choices."

Asked if this recent vote of confidence indicates a possible contract extension for McCarthy, Jones said there wasn't one but did disclose there are "years" remaining on his current contract.

Jones was responding to the topic of McCarthy's job security, which was a question asked of the Cowboys coach as he arrived in Oxnard.

"My viewpoint is it's not a story," McCarthy said at the time. "It's a media-driven narrative, or at least a narrative driven outside my realm."

Jones made it a point to recognize McCarthy's Cowboys are coming off a 12-win season, indicating his thoughts on the job security questions. McCarthy's second season in Dallas was a success after capturing the NFC East, but the Cowboys' first-round loss to the rival San Francisco 49ers in the playoffs was a sour note to end on. McCarthy's first year in Dallas was marred by Dak Prescott's season-ending leg injury, resulting in a 6-10 record.

While Jones went out on his own accord to back McCarthy, the Cowboys owner didn't skimp out on his expectations for the 2022 season.