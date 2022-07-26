Jerry Jones backs Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy following job security questions

On Saturday, July 30, NFL Network will present Training Camp: Back Together Saturday. Beginning at 9 a.m. ET, more than 50 analysts, reporters and team correspondents will provide 13 hours of live coverage from training camps across the NFL -- plus, check out NFL Films-produced wired sound of players and coaches in action.
With the Cowboys opening training camp on Tuesday, owner Jerry Jones opened the team's press conference by confronting the looming question on everyone's mind in regards to head coach Mike McCarthy.
"I want to be real clear: He wouldn't be sitting here today if I didn't think he was the man to lead this team to a Super Bowl," Jones declared. "He would not be, and I have choices."
Asked if this recent vote of confidence indicates a possible contract extension for McCarthy, Jones said there wasn't one but did disclose there are "years" remaining on his current contract.
Jones was responding to the topic of McCarthy's job security, which was a question asked of the Cowboys coach as he arrived in Oxnard.
"My viewpoint is it's not a story," McCarthy said at the time. "It's a media-driven narrative, or at least a narrative driven outside my realm."
Jones made it a point to recognize McCarthy's Cowboys are coming off a 12-win season, indicating his thoughts on the job security questions. McCarthy's second season in Dallas was a success after capturing the NFC East, but the Cowboys' first-round loss to the rival San Francisco 49ers in the playoffs was a sour note to end on. McCarthy's first year in Dallas was marred by Dak Prescott's season-ending leg injury, resulting in a 6-10 record.
While Jones went out on his own accord to back McCarthy, the Cowboys owner didn't skimp out on his expectations for the 2022 season.
"I need to win it (all)," Jones said. "We need to be in the playoffs. We need to be viable in the playoffs to have a successful season."
NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and prime-time regular-season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand and more! Wherever you are, this is how you football! Learn more about NFL+.