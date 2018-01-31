For the past few weeks in New England, the desires of the team and player have dovetailed. He signed in time to play in the regular-season finale against the Jets -- logging five total tackles, two sacks and a forced fumble -- and he has played in both playoff games. He has already been on the field for 86 snaps for the Patriots. Trey Flowers, the Patriots' third-year defensive lineman, marveled at how Harrison takes care of his body. And Belichick, in what might have been a swipe at the Steelers, praised Harrison's work ethic.

"James has been great, really professional, works hard," Belichick said. "There are a lot of things that we do that are different from what he's done in the past, but he's adjusted very quickly. I give him a lot of credit for that and [he] has tried to learn and do everything that we've asked him to do to the very best of his ability. You can't ask for any more than that. When you're in a system for as long as he's been, there are a lot of things that are habits that get ingrained, which they should be. Some of those things carry over. Some of them kind of don't. He's done a great job of trying to separate them and do what we've asked him to do. He's given us a really solid level of play, but every play, he's into it, whether he's in the game, in practice, on the field, or on the sideline, getting the call, mentally processing the play, meetings, film, walkthroughs, all of those things. This guy is a professional."

Harrison has resisted detailing the differences between the Steelers and Patriots -- "different uniform," he sums up -- but Harrison said the Patriots have given him exactly what they said they would: playing time, and the chance to win his third Super Bowl. He says he feels alright with New England's system: "Good enough, but 'comfortable' would be an overstatement."

Harrison thinks he could play a couple more years, but he has no illusions about a secure future in New England or anywhere else. He never has. Harrison's public perma-scowl is firmly in place, and he is still trying to win a job.

"I don't have ill will toward the Steelers," he said during a quiet moment in the Patriots' locker room last week. "They made a business decision. I made a business decision. Players, they feel a certain way, they can feel how they want to feel. But at the end of the day, it's a business. That's the thing people don't understand. It's not a family. We may say we're family. But when it comes down to it, if you can't do what this company wants you to do anymore, they'll get rid of you, so it's a business. I understand that. I've been cut eight, nine, 10 times -- it's nothing new to me."