Former Arizona Cardinals general manager Rod Graves once admitted that, despite over 30 years of scouting experience, he didn't know what a quarterback was supposed to look like until Kurt Warner showed up and led that franchise to the Super Bowl in the 2008 season. Of course, Warner was one of the most resilient players in league history, a person who went from working in a grocery store to leading the Rams to a Super Bowl win in 1999 before later reinventing himself in Arizona. Bill Belichick also acknowledged that he didn't see greatness in Brady when New England selected the Michigan quarterback with the 199th overall pick in the 2000 NFL Draft. Brady actually served as the fourth-string quarterback in his rookie season, and Belichick only retained him for a second year for one reason: intangibles.

"Everybody has their own story," said Hall of Fame quarterback Warren Moon, who spent six years playing in the Canadian Football League before proving that Black signal-callers could thrive in the NFL. "Look at Russell Wilson. If he'd been 6-1, he would've been a first-round pick. I know (Seahawks general manager) John Schneider loved Russell but because (Wilson) was 5-10 (and 5/8), he couldn't justify taking him that high. But Russell never let that stuff get him down. When he got here, his mindset was that he'd always been dealing with it so he just had to prove himself all over again."

Allen can relate to that. His story has been well-documented -- he played junior college football because he couldn't find a major school interested in offering him a scholarship and wound up starring at Wyoming later -- but he's also representative of new-era quarterbacks who are easily defined by how they deal with things. Today's signal-callers have grown up in a world where it's simple to connect the dots to success. Many make their names at elite passing camps in high school, then generate jaw-dropping numbers in wide-open college offenses and finally enter the draft with pundits touting them relentlessly before their NFL careers begin.

The problem with that dynamic is, talent evaluators have a tougher time figuring out who has the heart and head for the position.

"You can create a lot of people who can throw the football today," said Quincy Avery, a personal quarterback coach who has worked with players like Houston's Deshaun Watson and Philadelphia's Jalen Hurts. "But it makes it harder to differentiate between them. People talk about adversity but that doesn't always mean family stuff. It can be a guy going through an injury. You just need to know the guy has been through some things."