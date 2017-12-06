By all accounts, Mayfield brims with confidence. But don't tell Hayden Shaw that his friend of four years is overly obnoxious or over-the-top cocky, a feeling many outsiders get about the brash quarterback.

Shaw was among several residents on the sixth floor of the Muldrow Tower dormitory with whom Mayfield made fast friends upon his arrival at OU in 2014 as a transfer from Texas Tech. At that point, Mayfield hadn't even told the OU coaching staff he planned to walk on. He says now he was advised not to make contact with the OU staff before enrolling because Texas Tech would not release him to transfer within the Big 12, and he didn't want to violate any NCAA contact rules.

Under the circumstances, who could have blamed the Big 12 Offensive Freshman of Year for being surly or withdrawn in a dorm cell with regular students, as an as-of-yet uninvited walk-on at a new school?

Except, Mayfield wasn't that way at all.

He organized two powerhouse intramural teams in softball and football with the rest of the Muldrow gang, and ultimately formed permanent bonds with Shaw and others.

"We watched him play against Oklahoma the year before at Texas Tech, Big 12 freshman of the year and everything, and a couple months later, here he is showing up at Muldrow to move in with us. It was weird," Shaw said.

The softball team formed in the spring of 2014, and Mayfield played shortstop. The team never lost and eventually won the championship. And the same Mayfield swagger that has driven Big 12 defenses nuts the last few years was on display with the Muldrow nine.

"First game, we played a team of musclehead guys from the gym. We hit twice through the lineup before they got a single out on us and we won 41-1," Shaw said. "Baker hit a bomb, and on his next AB, he switch-hit. That's Baker."

As for intramural football, the team decided to play Mayfield at wide receiver in order to keep a lid on his identity. Having the Big 12 OFY playing quarterback would have been the ultimate intramural ringer, but also would have drawn scrutiny. For mere intramural mortals, of course, Mayfield was uncoverable at receiver. But when the team needed him for a desperation TD pass at the end of a game, his cover was blown. Shaw received word that Mayfield, as a member of the Sooners football team, couldn't play anymore.

"I want to say we played three, four games and nobody noticed who he was, just a guy who would get open against anybody," Shaw said. "We've asked ourselves what could have been if he hadn't been discovered, but the game he threw the TD pass was a must-win game. We had to have it."