Late in the first round, as the Tennessee Titans prepared to make the 29th overall selection, Mike Vrabel's kids provided a counterpoint to all the schmaltzy moments from earlier in the telecast. Standing behind the head coach were his then-18-year-old son, Carter (clad in Vrabel's 2007 Pro Bowl jersey) and Carter's friend, Jackson (in a blue-and-white costume mimicking The Freeze, a promotional character who appears at Atlanta Braves games). Vrabel's then-19-year-old son, Tyler, was spotted behind them in a pose that many people who studied the screenshot on social media perceived to be him sitting on a toilet; the Titans' coach later insisted to reporters that Tyler was actually sitting on a barstool, adding, "It's been a long quarantine over here, man. We've got a bunch of 19- and 18-year-old kids and, you know, they're stir crazy. And again, they saw all the other kids as the draft wore on and they said, 'Well, we'll give our own little spin to it.' It was fun."

The fun continued as viewers watched a surreal scene play out in the home of the player the Titans selected, Isaiah Wilson: His mother, intent on sitting next to her son during his moment of glory, physically removed the former Georgia offensive tackle's girlfriend from the couch.

Said Young, the No. 2 overall pick: "It was, 'Watch out, Shorty -- you didn't birth him.' That's how that went."

Wilson, who played only four snaps during a disastrous rookie season, has since been displaced from the league, having been released by the Miami Dolphins last month, shortly after they acquired him in a trade with Tennessee.

Young was even more amused by a moment that occurred earlier in the evening: Seconds after receiving the call (while holding the phone in his right hand) informing him he'd been picked 17th overall by the Dallas Cowboys, Lamb seamlessly reached over with his left hand and snatched his other mobile phone out of his girlfriend's grasp, giving a reproachful head shake before continuing the conversation.

"I gotta respect it," Young said. "He was like, 'Don't touch my stuff.' "

Recalled Wingo: "It was probably his second-greatest snag all year, right behind the epic touchdown catch in Minnesota. He proved his first-round talent."

There were other striking scenes, from the antlers and stuffed animal heads on display at Minnesota Vikings coach Mike Zimmer's Kentucky ranch, to Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid's Hawaiian shirt (with an elliptical machine in the background), to the laminated game-plan sheets on Chicago Bears coach Matt Nagy's wall, to the sparse décor in Cincinnati Bengals coach Zac Taylor's home headquarters ("The cheapest looking office ever," in one NFC GM's words).

Then there was Roseman, the Eagles' GM, who viewed the draft as a "work event" and dressed accordingly -- to the lighthearted chagrin of his peers.

"I wore a tie on the first night, and I got a lot of s--- from other GMs," Roseman said. "A bunch of us talked about the dress code a couple of days before; I guess I missed the memo. My phone was lighting up: 'What's up with the shirt and tie?' "

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones might not have gotten the draft from home memo: He set up a personal draft room aboard his $250 million, 357-foot super-yacht, the Bravo Eugenia.

"They needed to pan that (camera) shot around!" Pegula said, laughing. "It was too close up. Then again, his yacht is so big, maybe they couldn't get it in the frame."

Against all odds, Jones was upstaged by a young head coach lounging on a white couch: Kingsbury, wearing loafers and no socks, his foot resting on a coffee table bearing three computer screens and four cell phones, with a sweet view of the opulent backyard of his Paradise Valley home.

"My first reaction was, 'I wish I had that setup,' " Dimitroff said. "A lot of people thought it was highfalutin', but I really appreciated the clean lines and the organization. No clutter -- my mind would be free in that kind of setting. It looked like a futuristic Phoenix party scene with high-end bottles of tequila strategically placed and no one around him … that single, star-studded life."

Among the many, many people in NFL circles to text Kingsbury upon seeing the first shot of the coach in his crib: His buddy Sean McVay. "He was definitely ready to roll on that," the Rams' head coach recalled. "Even (had) the fire pit going in Arizona."