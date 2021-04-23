Led by 58 prospects, 2021 NFL Draft to celebrate past, present and future players

Including NFL legends, active players and 58 prospects, a total of 90 players will participate in the 2021 NFL Draft, which kicks off Thursday in Cleveland.

Thirteen high-profile prospects will be on-site in Cleveland with an additional 45 confirmed to take part virtually. Among the top names confirmed to be at the draft in person are quarterbacks Zach Wilson (BYU), Troy Lance (North Dakota State) and Mac Jones (Alabama) and dynamic skill players Kyle Pitts (Florida), Ja'Marr Chase (LSU) and DeVonta Smith (Alabama).

As the Southeastern Conference leads the way with 21 prospects confirmed for the draft festivities, Alabama leads all schools with nine draft-eligible hopefuls participating in the event and four schools -- LSU, Miami, Penn State and USC -- boasting three players.