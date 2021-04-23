Around the NFL

Led by 58 prospects, 2021 NFL Draft to celebrate past, present and future players

Published: Apr 23, 2021
Including NFL legends, active players and 58 prospects, a total of 90 players will participate in the 2021 NFL Draft, which kicks off Thursday in Cleveland.

Thirteen high-profile prospects will be on-site in Cleveland with an additional 45 confirmed to take part virtually. Among the top names confirmed to be at the draft in person are quarterbacks Zach Wilson (BYU), Troy Lance (North Dakota State) and Mac Jones (Alabama) and dynamic skill players Kyle Pitts (Florida), Ja'Marr Chase (LSU) and DeVonta Smith (Alabama).

As the Southeastern Conference leads the way with 21 prospects confirmed for the draft festivities, Alabama leads all schools with nine draft-eligible hopefuls participating in the event and four schools -- LSU, Miami, Penn State and USC -- boasting three players.

Current players and league legends will add to the excitement and aura of the draft by taking the dais in Cleveland and announcing a number of picks. Players will represent their clubs in the second and third rounds.

13 players confirmed to attend 2021 NFL Draft in Cleveland

Table inside Article
Player School
Christian Barmore Alabama
Ja’Marr Chase LSU
Caleb Farley Virginia Tech
Mac Jones Alabama
Trey Lance North Dakota St.
Micah Parsons Penn St.
Kyle Pitts Florida
Gregory Rousseau Miami
Rashawn Slater Northwestern
DeVonta Smith Alabama
Patrick Surtain II Alabama
Jaylen Waddle Alabama
Zach Wilson BYU

45 players confirmed to participate virtually in 2021 NFL Draft

Table inside Article
Player School
Carlos Basham Wake Forest
Rashod Bateman Minnesota
Nick Bolton Missouri
Tyson Campbell Georgia
Andre Cisco Syracuse
Samuel Cosmi Texas
Jabril Cox LSU
Christian Darrisaw Virginia Tech
Jamin Davis Kentucky
Wyatt Davis Ohio State
Landon Dickerson Alabama
Travis Etienne Clemson
Justin Fields Ohio State
Pat Freiermuth Penn State
Najee Harris Alabama
Jevon Holland Oregon
Jaycee Horn South Carolina
Creed Humphrey Oklahoma
Brevin Jordan Miami
Trevor Lawrence Clemson
Alex Leatherwood Alabama
Hunter Long Boston College
Terrace Marshall LSU
Jalen Mayfield Michigan
Quinn Meinerz Wisconsin-Whitewater
Trevon Moehrig TCU
Elijah Moore Mississippi
Rondale Moore Purdue
Dylan Moses Alabama
Greg Newsome Northwestern
Azeez Ojulari Georgia
Joseph Ossai Texas
Jayson Oweh Penn State
Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah Notre Dame
Kwity Paye Michigan
Ronnie Perkins Oklahoma
Jaelan Phillips Miami
Penei Sewell Oregon
Trey Smith Tennessee
Amon-Ra St. Brown USC
Chazz Surratt North Carolina
Kadarius Toney Florida
Tommy Tremble Notre Dame
Jay Tufele USC
Alijah Vera-Tucker USC

32 current players, legends scheduled make selections on Night 2 of 2021 NFL Draft

Table inside Article
Team Player/Legend
Arizona Cardinals Kelvin Beachum
Atlanta Falcons Chris Lindstrom
Baltimore Ravens Jacoby Jones
Buffalo Bills Joe DeLamielleure
Carolina Panthers Kemp Rasmussen
Chicago Bears Rashied Davis
Cincinnati Bengals Anthony Munoz
Cleveland Browns Myles Garrett
Dallas Cowboys Drew Pearson
Denver Broncos Billy Thompson
Detroit Lions Frank Ragnow
Green Bay Packers Rashan Gary
Houston Texans Chester Pitts
Indianapolis Colts Antoine Bethea
Jacksonville Jaguars Kevin Hardy
Kansas City Chiefs Will Shields
Las Vegas Raiders Alec Ingold
L.A. Chargers Hank Bauer
L.A. Rams Orlando Pace
Miami Dolphins Byron Jones
Minnesota Vikings John Randle
New England Patriots Stanley Morgan
New Orleans Saints Demario Davis
New York Giants Darius Slayton
New York Jets Laveranues Coles
Philadelphia Eagles Mike Golic
Pittsburgh Steelers Franco Harris
San Francisco 49ers Jaquiski Tartt
Seattle Seahawks Mack Strong
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Jimmie Giles
Tennessee Titans Michael Griffin
Washington Football Team Monte Coleman

The 2021 NFL Draft begins Thursday with the first round (8 p.m. ET), followed by Rounds 2-3 on Friday, April 30 (7 p.m. ET) and finishing with Rounds 4-7 on Saturday, May 1 (noon ET). Tune in to NFL Network, ABC, ESPN and ESPN Deportes for live coverage on each day.

Want to create your own mock for the 2021 NFL Draft? Check out PFF’s draft simulator to play out countless scenarios for every team spanning all seven rounds.

