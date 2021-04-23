Led by 58 prospects, 2021 NFL Draft to celebrate past, present and future players

Including NFL legends, active players and 58 prospects, a total of 90 players will participate in the 2021 NFL Draft, which kicks off Thursday in Cleveland.
Thirteen high-profile prospects will be on-site in Cleveland with an additional 45 confirmed to take part virtually. Among the top names confirmed to be at the draft in person are quarterbacks Zach Wilson (BYU), Troy Lance (North Dakota State) and Mac Jones (Alabama) and dynamic skill players Kyle Pitts (Florida), Ja'Marr Chase (LSU) and DeVonta Smith (Alabama).
As the Southeastern Conference leads the way with 21 prospects confirmed for the draft festivities, Alabama leads all schools with nine draft-eligible hopefuls participating in the event and four schools -- LSU, Miami, Penn State and USC -- boasting three players.
Current players and league legends will add to the excitement and aura of the draft by taking the dais in Cleveland and announcing a number of picks. Players will represent their clubs in the second and third rounds.
13 players confirmed to attend 2021 NFL Draft in Cleveland
|Player
|School
|Christian Barmore
|Alabama
|Ja’Marr Chase
|LSU
|Caleb Farley
|Virginia Tech
|Mac Jones
|Alabama
|Trey Lance
|North Dakota St.
|Micah Parsons
|Penn St.
|Kyle Pitts
|Florida
|Gregory Rousseau
|Miami
|Rashawn Slater
|Northwestern
|DeVonta Smith
|Alabama
|Patrick Surtain II
|Alabama
|Jaylen Waddle
|Alabama
|Zach Wilson
|BYU
45 players confirmed to participate virtually in 2021 NFL Draft
|Player
|School
|Carlos Basham
|Wake Forest
|Rashod Bateman
|Minnesota
|Nick Bolton
|Missouri
|Tyson Campbell
|Georgia
|Andre Cisco
|Syracuse
|Samuel Cosmi
|Texas
|Jabril Cox
|LSU
|Christian Darrisaw
|Virginia Tech
|Jamin Davis
|Kentucky
|Wyatt Davis
|Ohio State
|Landon Dickerson
|Alabama
|Travis Etienne
|Clemson
|Justin Fields
|Ohio State
|Pat Freiermuth
|Penn State
|Najee Harris
|Alabama
|Jevon Holland
|Oregon
|Jaycee Horn
|South Carolina
|Creed Humphrey
|Oklahoma
|Brevin Jordan
|Miami
|Trevor Lawrence
|Clemson
|Alex Leatherwood
|Alabama
|Hunter Long
|Boston College
|Terrace Marshall
|LSU
|Jalen Mayfield
|Michigan
|Quinn Meinerz
|Wisconsin-Whitewater
|Trevon Moehrig
|TCU
|Elijah Moore
|Mississippi
|Rondale Moore
|Purdue
|Dylan Moses
|Alabama
|Greg Newsome
|Northwestern
|Azeez Ojulari
|Georgia
|Joseph Ossai
|Texas
|Jayson Oweh
|Penn State
|Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah
|Notre Dame
|Kwity Paye
|Michigan
|Ronnie Perkins
|Oklahoma
|Jaelan Phillips
|Miami
|Penei Sewell
|Oregon
|Trey Smith
|Tennessee
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|USC
|Chazz Surratt
|North Carolina
|Kadarius Toney
|Florida
|Tommy Tremble
|Notre Dame
|Jay Tufele
|USC
|Alijah Vera-Tucker
|USC
32 current players, legends scheduled make selections on Night 2 of 2021 NFL Draft
|Team
|Player/Legend
|Arizona Cardinals
|Kelvin Beachum
|Atlanta Falcons
|Chris Lindstrom
|Baltimore Ravens
|Jacoby Jones
|Buffalo Bills
|Joe DeLamielleure
|Carolina Panthers
|Kemp Rasmussen
|Chicago Bears
|Rashied Davis
|Cincinnati Bengals
|Anthony Munoz
|Cleveland Browns
|Myles Garrett
|Dallas Cowboys
|Drew Pearson
|Denver Broncos
|Billy Thompson
|Detroit Lions
|Frank Ragnow
|Green Bay Packers
|Rashan Gary
|Houston Texans
|Chester Pitts
|Indianapolis Colts
|Antoine Bethea
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|Kevin Hardy
|Kansas City Chiefs
|Will Shields
|Las Vegas Raiders
|Alec Ingold
|L.A. Chargers
|Hank Bauer
|L.A. Rams
|Orlando Pace
|Miami Dolphins
|Byron Jones
|Minnesota Vikings
|John Randle
|New England Patriots
|Stanley Morgan
|New Orleans Saints
|Demario Davis
|New York Giants
|Darius Slayton
|New York Jets
|Laveranues Coles
|Philadelphia Eagles
|Mike Golic
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|Franco Harris
|San Francisco 49ers
|Jaquiski Tartt
|Seattle Seahawks
|Mack Strong
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|Jimmie Giles
|Tennessee Titans
|Michael Griffin
|Washington Football Team
|Monte Coleman
The 2021 NFL Draft begins Thursday with the first round (8 p.m. ET), followed by Rounds 2-3 on Friday, April 30 (7 p.m. ET) and finishing with Rounds 4-7 on Saturday, May 1 (noon ET). Tune in to NFL Network, ABC, ESPN and ESPN Deportes for live coverage on each day.
