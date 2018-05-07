As hard as it is to believe, even in those early days, Bailey was thinking about how he might still play football.

"A couple of days after (the surgery), I was telling the doctors, I had to get back to St. Louis, because we got a game coming up," Bailey said. "That's just the kind of person that I am. It's something that I never imagined myself going through. However, just the fact that I was able to open my eyes, look around and see my family, that was big."

Bailey ultimately spent a month in that hospital, where security was so tight that Reeves said, "It was like Fort Knox in there; they even put our rooms under different names." After finally starting rehabilitation, Bailey went in with a simple mindset: He would take things one step at a time, but he wouldn't lose sight of the ultimate goal. Within two weeks, Bailey was walking. He was jogging after a month.

"If he had any down days, then they came when he was in the hospital, because I never saw them," Reeves said. "Once he got out, he was full-speed ahead. He always said that if he could walk, then he could run. And if he could run, then he could play again."

Still, Bailey did understand what he was up against with this goal of returning to the gridiron. When he started running routes with friends in nearby practice fields around Miami, he kept it fairly secretive. One day, he sat down to lunch with Reeves and informed his cousin of his plans. Reeves' response: "Are you crazy?"

Said Bailey: "I didn't really make it known to many people, including family, that I wanted to get back out there," Bailey said. "(That's) just because I know that if certain people get in your head to just say, 'Oh no, I don't think so,' it could have changed my whole mindset about actually trying to pursue playing again. So, I just kept it in the back of my mind, like, I know I'll be able to play again, and I just continued to work."

The hardest part for Bailey was the waiting. When he first discussed playing again with his neurologist, the doctor nearly gasped at the idea. He encouraged Bailey to wait at least a year, just to see how his skull healed. Bailey could sense that he was pushing a bit too hard early in the process, as well -- he struggled with his agility and stamina in some of those early workouts.

Bailey eventually accepted that he had to do something to bide his time during 2016. He worked with the Rams' assistant coaches during the offseason -- the team had put him on the reserve/non-football injury list during his recovery -- and, as Snead said, "our plan was to give him a bridge to go from being an NFL player to being in the real world." Bailey later returned to West Virginia in August to continue pursuing his bachelor's degree (he still needs to take two courses to finish) in multidisciplinary studies and work as a student assistant on Holgorsen's staff. Bailey found comfort in returning to a familiar place filled with so much support from former coaches. The players appreciated his insights -- he worked mostly with the receivers -- and marveled at how he didn't display any bitterness about the way his life had been turned upside down.

Bailey was even more optimistic the following fall. In October 2017, Dr. Arthur Desrosiers III -- a South Florida-based plastic surgeon who assisted in his emergency operation -- approached him with an idea that could help Bailey return to the field. The proposal involved inserting a titanium implant into Bailey's skull to help protect his head from more damage. The doctor ultimately made an incision across the top of Bailey's skull, from ear to ear, to create an opening for the plate. Desrosiers was so confident of the procedure that he jokingly told Bailey that he could probably survive another bullet to the head.