The good news for Wilson is that he still has some talented weapons in the passing game. Wide receiver Doug Baldwin (94 receptions, 1,128 yards) has quietly had another standout season, while tight end Jimmy Graham (65 receptions, 923 yards) has become the dangerous weapon the Seahawks coveted when they traded for him in 2015. Seattle is at its best when those two players are in rhythm with Wilson. In fact, this offense had its most impressive efforts midway through the year, when it enjoyed a three-game winning streak that included a 31-24 win at New England on Nov. 13.

Wilson riddled the Patriots for 348 yards and three touchdowns on that night. It seemed like an indication of how far the Seahawks could go with a more wide-open approach, as their offense had become more explosive. Now, it feels more like an example of what Wilson has to do to keep this team's championship hopes alive. It was the first time his body had felt right in weeks -- he's battled through a high ankle sprain, a pectoral injury and a sprained MCL -- and the difference in his playmaking was immeasurable. Consider that the usually mobile Wilson, who averaged 103 carries and 608 rushing yards per season heading into 2016, set career lows in rushing attempts (72) and yards (259).