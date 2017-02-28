"Sports is a lot like religion," said Dr. Harry Edwards, who is a professor emeritus of sociology at Cal-Berkeley, a consultant for the 49ers and one of the most respected civil activists of his generation. "It's a secular religion. You'll find more people tuned into the NFL on a Sunday than you'll find going to church. It's not that sports heal the differences. But what sports do is bring us out of our silos. So if that guy is wearing a San Francisco 49ers sweatshirt, that makes him one of us. ... There's a commonality that we can begin to build. It doesn't heal the gaps, but it gives us an opportunity to open the conversation we otherwise wouldn't have."

That was the essential dynamic that gave this movement a heartbeat and allowed so many people to feel comfortable raising their own voices. The players -- a group that included Broncos inside linebacker Brandon Marshall and Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins -- had their say every week, as did the people who didn't agree with their desire to protest during the national anthem or the raising of our country's flag. The offended talked about how sacred those symbols are to our country. The protesters talked about how those symbols inevitably brought more attention to their collective stances.

It was awkward, ugly and uncomfortable to watch at times. It was difficult to listen to some of the rhetoric, the predictable generalizations and the disparaging remarks and threats that appeared as the months passed by. The important thing to remember here is this is exactly how change happens. It's never going to be a pretty process, nor is it ever going to happen as quickly as we all would like.