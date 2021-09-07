Vinny Testaverde, former New York Jets quarterback: The training room was full and the TV was on and, breaking news, a tower was hit, and we gathered around the TV, wondering what's going on. I remember Tom Tupa pointing at the TV and saying there's another plane. All of a sudden, you see an explosion. You're wondering, are we under attack? I remember calling my wife, telling her to get the kids from school, and I headed home. My family members wanted to be together, so they came to our house and we watched everything unfold.

Brian Schottenheimer, former Washington Football Team quarterbacks coach, whose father, the late Marty Schottenheimer, was then head coach: A couple of us went into (then-director of player development) John Jefferson's office, and we saw the second plane hit, and while we watched that, a camera flipped on John's television, and we recognized some buildings. It was a weird angle, and someone said, "That looks familiar." That was the Pentagon. Next thing we know, there was an emergency alert asking all employees to go out in the parking lot. We didn't know why. It was because the one plane that crashed in Pennsylvania was missing. You can find [the practice facility] easily from the air, so if they just wanted to have casualties, it would be easy to spot. They put us out in the parking lot for about an hour and a half. They brought us back in and brought the team chaplain in.

Joe Andruzzi, former New England Patriots offensive lineman, whose three brothers are New York City firefighters: My first inkling came when I was in a dentist's chair -- they said a small plane crashed into the towers, and by the time I got to my car, the second plane had hit. I remember going home and putting the TV on and not knowing anything. Just calling. I spent hours doing that. It wasn't until my brother, Jimmy (who escaped Tower 1 just before it fell), saw somebody on the street on a cell phone, he wrote down my parents' number and said, "Call my parents and tell them I'm alive." That person did. It was 12 hours later -- that night, my father reached out and told me everybody was safe.