Schottenheimer, the Seahawks' second-year offensive coordinator, wasn't sure what to make of his new running back. The day Lynch signed, Schottenheimer found him in running backs coach Chad Morton's office, introduced himself and stuck out his hand.

Lynch didn't reciprocate.

"He looks me up and down and just says, 'What's up, dawg?' " Schottenheimer recalled. "That's an intimidating-looking dude, now."

Five days later, following the Seahawks' walkthrough practice on the morning before the regular-season finale, Schottenheimer went to greet his wife, Gemmi, and their kids Sutton and Savannah, who, like many family members, had attended the session.

"Hey, there's Marshawn," Gemmi said. "Let's go meet him."

Recalled Brian: "I walked them over and introduced them and kind of got distracted, and when he left, (Gemmi) was grinning from ear to ear. I asked her what he said. And he'd told her, 'Damn, you smell good.' "

The following afternoon, with the Seahawks gathered in their locker room before the nationally televised division-title showdown against the 49ers, Lynch approached Schottenheimer and said, "Hey man -- lemme holler at you real quick."

Oh, s---, the coordinator thought to himself.

"We go in the back," Schottenheimer remembered, "and he says, 'Hey, listen, there's a lot of history with me and this team. I don't want to ever let that affect how you call the game. If you need to use me as a decoy and just run play-action, if that's the best way for us to win, I'll do it. Also, I play the game a certain way, which means I'm gonna need a lot of breaks, so don't worry about taking me out.'

"That just showed the maturity. At that point, I was sold."

As he paced the field before the game, Carroll walked behind the Seahawks' bench area to say hello to Hendrickson and Newsom, the California governor, who has been close friends with the agent for decades, and who has also grown close to Lynch.

"Listen," Carroll told Hendrickson, "this has been one of the most special weeks of my coaching career."

Then things got even more special. Lynch made a point of having the Seahawks' other backs, Homer and Robert Turbin (another former Seattle runner who'd been re-signed following the injuries to Carson and Prosise), be introduced along with him before the game, and the trio ran out of the tunnel together. There was no question, however, which one of them was the crowd favorite. The first time Lynch touched the ball, the roar was deafening.

And when he scored that touchdown? Years of pent-up emotion were released with full-throated exuberance, from Bellingham to Walla Walla.

"I remember most of all how excited the team and the coaching staff was," Schottenheimer said, "whether it was the symbolism of, 'Hey, we've moved past this,' or just how cool the moment was."

For Lynch, it underscored the bond he feels with an organization, fan base and city near and dear to his heart. Though his love for Oakland, his hometown, is undeniable -- and was a major reason for his decision to come out of retirement and play for the Raiders, in the wake of their announcement of an eventual move to Las Vegas -- his deep regard for Seattle is real.

"WHAT?" Lynch asked. "You goddamn right! I f--- with Seattle, though. Seattle has been very, very, very, very, very, very, very tight with me."

Lynch's emotion was magnified by the absence of one highly accomplished Seattle resident with whom he felt a deep connection: former Seahawks owner and Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen, who died in October 2018 due to complications from non-Hodgkin lymphoma. Allen's death shocked Lynch, as the two had been engaged in an ongoing conversation via email in the weeks leading up to the 65-year-old's unexpected passing.

"I had a real n---- on my side ...," Lynch said. "And I want you to write that s--- just like that, too: 'He said Paul Allen was his real N-word.'

"Paul Allen took care of us, from facilities to travel to eating. Well, s---, he was Paul Allen -- what you expect? That mother------ was a genius. My respect for him is why I respect the organization so much.