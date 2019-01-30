The McCourtys were the boys who fastened the top button of their pastel dress shirts and knotted their ties tight for their school uniform. Their biggest fear was getting in trouble at school and having to tell their mother. The boys were inseparable -- friends learned to use the location of their chicken pox scars to identify them, and Devin is the more boisterous, mischievous one -- and might argue and wrestle over basketball and video games, but Harrell instilled in them that they were never to be at odds in public. A childhood friend who also played college football with the McCourtys, Ron Girault, remembers Harrell telling her sons they must present a united front.

"Our mom's will just took over everything," Devin McCourty said. "Everything she wanted us to be and the things she didn't want us to be, she let it be known right away. We were the kids that if everyone stayed out, we still had to come in. I remember in Pop Warner, getting a C on a spelling test and our mom threatened us -- 'You won't play next week' -- and was dead serious. Our whole sports career has been about pure joy and love to play. Her famous quote was, 'In each game you play, someone has to win and someone has to lose.' Even now to this day, we've lost Super Bowls and when I come out, she says that to me. It always reminds me that she is right."

There were not many losses, at least initially. St. Joseph was a perennial high school power. All the while, the boys grew in the same way, two to three inches and about 20 pounds each year. Devin was the better player early on, playing as a sophomore, an accomplishment at St. Joseph's.

They were their school's best players. Karcich had players conclude practice by running the hill just past the far end zone of the school's field. The hill was steeply inclined, the runs grueling. The McCourtys made sure they got over the hump and they implored their teammates to do it, too. When the boys visited home after they left for college, Karcich would sometimes see them running that hill by themselves.

By the time they were seniors, Devin and Jason were 5-foot-11 and about 170 pounds and neither was a slam dunk to be recruited. Devin had suffered a serious injury, the muscle tearing away from the bone in his hip, and his senior year started slowly. Jason was playing tailback in addition to defense and his athleticism jumped off the film. He rushed for 1,100 yards for an 11-1 team that won the state championship.

Harrell had hoped the boys would be able to stay together in college, but she was not going to issue an edict that they had to. Jason seemed close to committing to Boston College, which was not recruiting Devin. Rutgers was also interested in Jason.

How could you separate them, Karcich wondered. They were the same guy. They had the same ability. Rutgers coaches asked Girault, who was then a freshman on the Scarlet Knights team, if Jason was interested in Rutgers. He was, Girault told his coaches, but he added that they should be looking at Devin, too. Karcich spoke to Greg Schiano, then the Rutgers coach, who is now reportedly in line to join the Patriots' defensive staff after the Super Bowl. Karcich told Schiano he thought Devin would be the better player when they were younger. If you like one, Karcich told the Rutgers coach, you'll like the other.

"And you know what?" Karcich said recently. "Greg Schiano has twins. He said, 'I know what you're talking about.' "

To get Jason, Rutgers offered Devin a scholarship, too, and because they both thought they had been underrecruited, they arrived on campus with chips on their shoulders. Because he had played more as a high school senior, Jason was more physically mature, so he played as a true freshman at Rutgers. Devin redshirted. When they were eventually together on the field again, their bond was obvious.

"At that level, you're in complex defenses," Girault said. "It was one of those things -- they don't have to say much to one another to know what is going on. We would yell out our calls and adjustments, they would look at each other and give each other a nod."

In the three seasons they played together, Rutgers went to bowl games every time.