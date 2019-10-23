The erosion of the Steelers' linebacking corps had been shockingly quick. Jason Worilds unexpectedly retired in 2015. James Harrison slowed down. Jarvis Jones didn't pan out. Bud Dupree hadn't yet fully lived up to expectations until an improvement this season. Shazier was on his way to becoming the defensive anchor for the next generation -- in 46 career games, he had seven interceptions, 25 passes defensed, seven forced fumbles, seven sacks and 303 tackles (205 solo) -- before he got hurt. Then Jon Bostic, who was signed last year to replace Shazier, was a disappointment and did not return.

That the Steelers wanted Bush and that he was a natural fit surprised no one who paid attention during the run up to the draft. A consensus All-American and the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year, Bush ran the 40-yard dash in 4.43 seconds and had a 40-inch vertical at the NFL Scouting Combine. He also had an intangible that NFL executives covet: Bush is from a football family and has been around the NFL his entire life. His father, Devin Sr., played eight seasons in the NFL and won a Super Bowl as the starting safety for the St. Louis Rams, before becoming his son's youth league and high school coach in South Florida. His father's best friend is Derrick Brooks, the Hall of Fame linebacker who won a Super Bowl with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Steelers Coach Mike Tomlin, an assistant for that Bucs team, had been hearing about Bush from Brooks for a while. Brooks had also been guiding Bush through the draft process and the expectations surrounding a first-round pick. Brooks helped, he said, settle any nervousness Bush may have been feeling about his new role. At Tomlin's request, Brooks had offered the same kind of wisdom to Shazier when his career was beginning, their conversations morphing over the years from what it was like to grow up in the NFL to, before his injury, the X's and O's of playing linebacker. Not surprisingly, among the bits of advice Brooks gave Bush after he became a Steeler: Be open to anything Shazier tells you.

"Physically, they are different," Brooks said. "Ryan is bigger and faster. It's their impact on the game where there could be similarities. I don't want to rush the process for Devin. He has to go through the learning curve Ryan went through. It's not fair. But it's advantageous to Devin that he has Ryan to help him through the process."