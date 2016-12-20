I'll watch more film now than I ever did as a player, and I probably study more now or put more time into it now than I did as a player. It takes painstaking work, and 98 percent of it is worthless. But I never know which 2 percent's going to count, so it's everything.

Coach [Jon] Gruden also sends us video clips every week. I believe last week there were 32 of them. I'm sure he's in the office now, in his bunker in Tampa, watching tape of these teams. And it's not just tape from this year. He has an amazing film archive. Some weeks, it probably takes four, five, six hours to get through all the video clips that he sends us. It's basically his breakdown of just about every position group on both teams and whatever else he thinks is interesting about the way they play or the way they coach.

Preparing for the game, watching tape, you read the stories, that's all good, but for me, the main crux is to know why and what they're doing. I love watching football on TV. And there's nothing worse than seeing a guy catch a touchdown, and I go, "Well, how did he get so open? Oh, I can't believe this! This is professional football. Show me the damn reason he gets open. I want to know why." That's the big thing. And it drives me crazy when I never see why.

Mike Mayock (Analyst, NFL Network)

Basically, Monday morning, I start with one of the two teams. For instance, if it was Tennessee, I'll start with their run game. And I'll watch the last two or three games, run game only. No passes. I get the NFL's coaches tape, not television copy. And I want to understand run game first, and I want to understand what the personnel groupings are, who gets the majority of carries, are they a tight end/fullback team, what does their I-formation run game look like versus their shotgun formation run game? Do they pull or are they a zone or a gap team? So, I'll go back and watch two or three games and get a really good feel for that. And then, if the two teams are in the same division and they've already played each other, I'll go back and watch the first game for sure. Then I'll do the same thing with the pass game, and take apart the pass game -- two, three, four games in a row to try and get a feel for what does their 11 personnel pass game look like versus their two-tight-end pass game versus their short-yardage or goal-line pass game. Who's their third, fourth and fifth wideouts and -- I'm trying to bang myself over the head with run games -- three or four games -- and pass games -- three or four games.

I'm doing Pittsburgh this week. And Alejandro Villanueva is their left tackle. And let's just say he's going against a speed rusher. Well, I'll look at the schedule and go, "Oh! Well, they played this team and they had a great speed rusher, let me see how he did." And I can get that up on my computer and just watch him and go through 40 plays in 10 minutes and go, "OK, I see how he dealt with that speed rusher." I'll know why he's good or bad or whatever.

I always do an interception reel on the quarterback. And I'll give you an example. Years ago, I did a playoff game. It was the "Beast Quake" game. Seattle-New Orleans. It was a phenomenal football game, and obviously, Marshawn Lynch took it over, but Drew Brees that season had an inordinate number of interceptions, and the talk around media circles was, "What's wrong with Drew Brees?" I forget how many there were, but the point is, I put together an interception reel of every single one and I showed it in our production meeting to our NBC guys, because I wanted them to see -- everybody's talking about Drew Brees having a bad year because of the interceptions. But if you really break it down, only a small percentage were on him. Some of them were wide receivers running wrong routes, some of them were a defensive lineman tipping the ball. Some were a tight end slipped and fell. If you really go through the whole thing, you get a real perspective as opposed to just what the numbers tell you.

For me, it's a game or two. And I watch the All-22 and I watch the TV copy, because I like to see how other analysts are seeing the team. In the beginning, I tried to watch as much as I possibly could. I'd watch three or four games, if I could, depending on what part of the season you were in. And just go crazy that way. And then, [former coach and sportscaster] Mike Gottfried, who I consider an incredible friend and mentor, at one point he said to me, "Dude, you need to lighten up on your prep a little." He said, "You're fine on the prep." Bob Rathbun, the play-by-play guy for the Atlanta Hawks, he was the first one to tell me, "Lighten up on the prep." He said, "Because what happens is, you have so much prep in you, you're going to want to make sure you spill it all out there, and the game dictates whether you spill it out, not just you doing prep. If you do all this extra prep, there's a natural tendency to be like, 'Hey, I was up until 2 in the morning -- you're going to hear this.' And that's not always good for the broadcast."

Once I get past the nuts and bolts of, what's their pass game look like, what's their run game look like, you get into the specialty stuff, and it's the sack reel, it's the interception reel, it's the third-down reel. So once you get through all that, and it takes a lot of time, you kind of look back at 15, 18, 20 pages of notes and you go, "OK, out of all that stuff, what's important to the team this week?" Then I roll on the defense and it's really similar … and all of a sudden, you come out of it and you're kind of bleary-eyed. Like, holy crap, how do I take all of this and condense it down to two teams playing each other this week?

To watch a game like me -- I can tell you, I watched Pittsburgh's offense. And to watch just their offense in one game took an hour and 45 minutes. So, to think you're going to do five games. Well, you've got four sides of the ball. And then all of a sudden, you go, "I've got so much information, this is ridiculous." But then you start to narrow it down, learn a personality and learn the truth.

I like to pick up the phone and call contacts who have seen these teams. In college, I really relied on this. I would call the play-by-play or color analyst of each school's radio team, because nobody's going to have better information than they are. I would also pick up the phone and call a beat reporter that covers each team, and that's how I formed relationships. I would call them and tell them straight up what I was looking for if I didn't have a relationship with them before -- is it possible for us to start one?