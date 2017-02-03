Marshall said that with a laugh, which is how many of Bennett's proclamations are greeted, though there is an undeniable truth to what Marshall said. That Bennett has slipped so effortlessly into the Patriots' all-business environment is one of the unexpected developments of this season. Bennett said coach Bill Belichick never addressed his outsize personality and Bennett has not tamped it down. So Bennett became the locker room DJ and jokester. That freedom, Bennett believes, has allowed him to flourish.

"One of the reasons I had success was they let me be me," he said. "I can't disguise myself every single day, because that wears on you. Early in my career, I felt a lot of people were trying to make me be something I wasn't, and that's why I struggled not only on the field, but a little off the field."

Said David Carr, the Giants' former backup quarterback who remains close to Bennett: "The best way to explain it is, he doesn't have a filter. Most people will think, Is this the right time to say that? (Then-Giants) coach (Tom) Coughlin, the night before the game meeting, would be describing the refs, the weather. I remember Martellus made one comment about one of the referees -- he had a certain feeling toward this guy. And it's like, 'Marty, you can't say that. Let Tom do his thing.' He would love trying to see coaches on film doing things athletically they shouldn't be doing -- he would just call them out."

"I think the reason he's been on so many different teams is his personality doesn't mesh with a lot of guys. You can tell if a guy is 100 percent football. Sean Lee is 100 percent football all the time. You do not get that vibe from Marty. He'll block his tail off and run routes all day, but I don't think long-term that's his mindset."