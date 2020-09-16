"Silent assassin," Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield said of Chubb. "Doesn't speak much, but when he does, it carries weight. He's always been a guy to lead by example, and that's just how some guys are. You don't want him to be anybody he's not. We're not gonna ask him to do that. We don't have to ask him -- he does it every day."

Chubb is the embodiment of what these Browns hope to become. They're stocked with star talent, sure, but they're also peppered with veterans who have something to prove.

Former first-round pick Karl Joseph is in town on a one-year deal after failing to earn a second contract with the Raiders. Andrew Sendejo has followed some of the familiar faces from his Minnesota days to Cleveland. B.J. Goodson and Malcolm Smith arrived as experienced linebackers looking for their next opportunity in an otherwise thin, inexperienced corps. Jack Conklin takes over at right tackle after signing a lucrative deal, and former first-rounder David Njoku, who was placed on IR Monday with a knee injury, needs to show he can still carve out a role in Cleveland.

Richardson signed with the Dorsey-built Browns in 2019 because he wanted to establish a football home after becoming something of a premier vagabond. He's already on his second coach in Cleveland, yet he seems encouraged by the differences between last year's team and the 2020 squad.

"We were young last year," Richardson said. "Guys got more on-field experience. Offensively, I think they're clicking a little bit more than they were in camp (in 2019). Defensively, I think we're still a tight unit."

The 2019 Browns were a bunch of individuals. The 2020 Browns are trying to embody the word plastered on the southern facade of their training facility: TEAM. Instead of making lofty predictions in May, they want to earn success on the field from September through January.

"We ain't woofin' about it, it's just straight work," Richardson said. "At the end of the season, we look up and look at our work and judge it off that."

Chubb is the perfect model for such a goal.

"I love how Nick Chubb works," Stefanski said. "You see him on the grass and you see him in the classroom, he is all ball, all the time. He is a good person. He is a solid citizen. He is a great teammate. Pleased with what Nick means to this team."