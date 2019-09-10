Around the NFL

Odell Beckham: 'I'll still be wearing' watch in games

Published: Sep 10, 2019 at 07:31 AM

Odell Beckham says he wears his designer watch everywhere. Football games will be no exception.

"I'll still be wearing it," Beckham said Tuesday, per ESPN. "The same way I wear it every day I go to practice, when I go here, I go there, been wearing it. Take a shower with it on. It's just on me."

The problem is, the NFL wants it off when OBJ takes the field. The object in question is a Richard Mille watch (retails around $190,000) that the star wide receiver sported this past Sunday. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported the accessory violated a league rule that prohibits wearing hard objects, and the league planned to address the issue with Beckham and the Browns.

Beckham said that conversation has not happened yet but he contests his luxury timepiece is in line with the letter of the law.

"You got to look into the rule book. It says you can't wear any hard objects. The watch is plastic," he said. "People have knee braces on that are hard and made out of metal. You don't see them taking them off. Everyone has jewelry on. So, I'm good."

Interestingly, there isn't a rule against wearing jewelry. Beckham believes he's just being given a hard time.

"If anybody else would've worn the watch, if it was a $20 watch, it wouldn't been no problem," he said. "That's just my life. If it ain't this, it's something else. If it wasn't the watch, it would've been the way I'd tied my shoes."

Can a watch be considered jewelry? At what point is plastic considered hard? The semantics are strong on this one.

In more pressing Browns news, quarterback Baker Mayfield practiced Tuesday without a wrap on his throwing hand. No word on whether he had a watch on.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Eagles place TE Dallas Goedert on reserve/COVID-19 list

The Eagles could potentially be without one of their key offensive starters for Thursday's clash with the defending Super Bowl champion Buccaneers.
news

Bucs QB Tom Brady not worried about thumb injury ahead of 'TNF' matchup vs. Eagles

Rest assured, Bucs fans: Tom Brady is essentially a lock for Thursday Night Football despite dealing with a nagging right thumb injury.
news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Tuesday, Oct. 12

The Lions will play the remainder of the 2021 season without Pro Bowl C Frank Ragnow, who is set to undergo season-ending toe surgery, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
news

Jets, Robert Saleh staying patient with Zach Wilson: 'It's not easy being a rookie quarterback'

They may not resemble each other much on the field, but Zach Wilson's early struggles remind Jets coach Robert Saleh of the rookie days of one of the NFL's brightest stars: Bills QB Josh Allen.
news

Packers HC Matt LaFleur on Crosby's missed FGs: 'You can't put all of that on Mason'

It was a crazy day in Cincinnati in Week 5, with both the Bengals and Packers kickers missing multiple game-winning field goals. On Monday, Matt LaFleur addressed the troubles of Mason Crosby and the entire special teams unit.
news

Chargers' Brandon Staley: 'People show up for stars in pro sports, and I think our team has a lot of them'

The Los Angeles Chargers are off to an electric 4-1 start to the 2021 NFL season. Head coach Brandon Staley says his team has the star-power befitting of the city they call home.
news

Mark Andrews' big night came after grandma passed away: 'I wanted to play for her'

Mark Andrews' outstanding performance Monday night helped lead the Ravens' to an unforgettable comeback win over the Colts. After the game, Andrews told reporters he dedicated Monday's game to his late grandmother.
news

Frank Reich regrets 'conservative' 3rd-down call in collapse vs. Ravens: 'I wish I had that one back'

With the Indianapolis Colts up 25-17 in the fourth quarter and driving in the red zone, head coach Frank Reich called three straight run plays that lost yardage and resulted in a blocked field goal attempt.  
news

John Harbaugh on Lamar Jackson's comeback: 'It was one of the greatest performances I've ever seen'

Ravens coach John Harbaugh marveled at the performance of Lamar Jackson on Monday night after his 442 passing yards lifted Baltimore over Indianapolis. 
news

Ravens' streak of 100-yard rushing games comes to end in thrilling OT win

The Ravens' streak of consecutive games with 100 yards rushing came to a close on Monday night, but they got the victory in resounding fashion over the Colts.  
news

2021 NFL season, Week 5: What we learned from Ravens' win over Colts on Monday night

Behind a career passing night from Lamar Jackson, the Ravens emerged from a 16-point fourth-quarter deficit, sent the game to overtime and won it there on the strength of a Jackson-to-Marquise Brown touchdown. 
news

Rich Bisaccia named Raiders interim head coach

Raiders assistant coach Rich Bisaccia has been named the interim coach of the Las Vegas Raiders, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports, per a source. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW