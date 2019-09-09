Odell Beckham violated league rule with $350K watch

Just one game into his time with the Browns, Odell Beckham is on a new watch list.

The star wide receiver sported a Richard Mille watch during Sunday's season opener against the Titans. The accessory, valued at $350,000 thousand, violated a league rule that prohibits wearing hard objects, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per sources. (It's worth noting there isn't a stipulation against wearing jewelry.)

Rapoport added the league will address the infraction with Beckham and the Browns but no discipline is expected. OBJ led Cleveland with seven receptions for 71 yards in the loss.