Kareem Hunt, Browns agree to two-year, $13.25 million extension

A third-round pick by Kansas City in 2017, Hunt's career took off like a rocket ship. His rookie season, Hunt compiled 1,327 yards rushing with eight TDs on 272 carries, and added 53 receptions for 455 yards and three additional scores.

His stellar play continued into 2018 until he was unceremoniously released by the Chiefs midseason after video surfaced of him physically assaulting a woman.

Hunt signed in Cleveland in 2019 and was suspended for the first eight games of the season.

He returned last year, joining Nick Chubb to form a powerful one-two combo in the Browns' backfield. Hunt carried 43 times for 179 yards and two scores with 37 catches for 285 yards and another TD in eight games. Chubb, meanwhile, narrowly lost out on being the NFL's leading rusher.

The $6.625 million in per-year average on Hunt's extension would look like a bargain if only on-field play were taken into consideration.