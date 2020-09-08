Around the NFL

Kareem Hunt, Browns agree to two-year, $13.25 million extension

Published: Sep 08, 2020 at 01:44 PM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Kareem Hunt is sticking around Cleveland for the next several years.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday that Hunt and the Browns agreed to a two-year extension worth $13.25 million, per sources informed of the situation. The deal includes $8.5 million guaranteed.

Hunt was set to enter 2020 playing on a one-year restricted free agent tender worth $3.259 million. Now the Ohio native is tied to Cleveland for the next three years.

A third-round pick by Kansas City in 2017, Hunt's career took off like a rocket ship. His rookie season, Hunt compiled 1,327 yards rushing with eight TDs on 272 carries, and added 53 receptions for 455 yards and three additional scores.

His stellar play continued into 2018 until he was unceremoniously released by the Chiefs midseason after video surfaced of him physically assaulting a woman.

Hunt signed in Cleveland in 2019 and was suspended for the first eight games of the season.

He returned last year, joining Nick Chubb to form a powerful one-two combo in the Browns' backfield. Hunt carried 43 times for 179 yards and two scores with 37 catches for 285 yards and another TD in eight games. Chubb, meanwhile, narrowly lost out on being the NFL's leading rusher.

The $6.625 million in per-year average on Hunt's extension would look like a bargain if only on-field play were taken into consideration.

Hunt's new deal ensures that the dual-threat Chubb/Hunt combo will provide the motor behind Kevin Stefanski's offense for the next several seasons.

