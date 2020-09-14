Browns swap kickers, place TE David Njoku on IR following blowout loss

The Browns' season-opening blowout loss has produced a flurry of Monday personnel activity.

Out is kicker Austin Seibert, who was waived Monday following an empty performance in which he missed his lone field goal attempt and only extra-point try. In is Cody Parkey, signed to the 53-man roster from Cleveland's practice squad to replace the former fifth-round pick just in time to prepare for Thursday night's game against the Bengals.

With the league's shift to unlimited injured reserve-to-return candidates and its shortening of the timeline to return from eight weeks to three, Njoku could be back on the field by October. The tight end made the most of his opportunities Sunday, catching the Browns' only touchdown of the day and making an acrobatic grab over Baltimore defensive back Tavon Young for a 28-yard gain.

Njoku finished with three receptions for 50 yards and the touchdown, a nice start to a season that will now meet an interruption.

The news is a bit disappointing for Njoku, who suffered a broken wrist and concussion in Week 2 of 2019, all but washing out the remainder of his season. After Cleveland invested in the tight end room in the offseason -- signing Austin Hooper and drafting Harrison Bryant -- Njoku needed to prove something to management in his fourth NFL season.