"I was fine with the way it came down. It wasn't, 'No, I have to be the head coach.' I don't know. I'm interested in making this job work, this franchise win. That's what I want. I want this franchise to win.

"And I want to see how I am in this capacity. Because I'm not on the sideline, I'm not the guy making the decisions on, go for it on fourth down, field goal or no field goal. It's an interesting concept for me, which, quite frankly, is very interesting to me at this point in my career."

This personal test for Coughlin is interesting to a lot of other people, too, because despite repeated questions, he still has not slammed the door on coaching again. Before taking the job in Jacksonville, Coughlin did not seek advice from Parcells, a Hall of Fame coach who was notably less successful in executive-only roles with the Jets and Dolphins, and the adjustments are ongoing. Recently, Coughlin was taken on a tour of EverBank Field so he could see the selection of suites from which he could choose to watch the game. This is foreign to Coughlin -- before last year, he'd been on a sideline as a coach for a team nearly every year since 1969 -- and it's going to take some getting used to. When he asked where he would watch the game when the Jaguars are on the road, he was told that many stadiums have suites for visiting teams' officials to use. But in some others, visiting executives sit in the press box among the assembled media, a revelation that surprised the veteran of many news conferences.

Coughlin admits he is not sure how he'll manage being off the field for games.

"And I see something I don't like? That's going to be a good one," he said. "I'll keep track of it, and that will be part of our meeting. A big part of it. I'd much rather be on the field in all aspects of that, even in the job I am in. But it's not right to be down there. It's not smart to be there."

That is Coughlin's way of acknowledging that he knows he cannot veer into Marrone's lane, and that he is well aware everybody is watching for it. Can a famous control freak -- who, before a season with the Giants, had every day of his assistants' year mapped out for them -- give up control of the thing he is most freakish about? Perhaps. Coughlin said he hasn't had to bite his tongue yet.

"No."

"Well, sometimes."

"Over meetings."

But it was lost on no one that Coughlin dominated their shared introductory press conference in January, when he interrupted as Marrone was about to answer a question about the importance of winning.

"What the hell else would you be doing this for?" Coughlin said. "We're trying to win today. Who's going to get the better lunch?"

Once the season begins, Coughlin said he will probably stay late one night a week -- likely Tuesday -- as the game plan is being built and preparations for the next opponent begin. But he will not sit in on meetings, and he intends to leave the travel involved in scouting to general manager Dave Caldwell.

Unspoken is a reality: The football life helps keep Coughlin so fit and energetic that someone much younger struggles to keep up as he walks down the hall. Coughlin's wife, Judy, has already noted that he is keeping a head coach's hours again, getting to the office by 5 a.m. to get in a workout, sometimes not leaving until very late at night.