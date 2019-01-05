Those who were there then remember Namath this way: shy, but outgoing, able to hit it off with all his teammates, many of whom were curious about the famous $427,000 contract he signed to play for the Jets in 1965, the record-setting rookie contract that so shocked NFL teams it pushed them toward a merger of the leagues. Namath's best friend growing up in Beaver Falls was an African-American, and he was at ease mixing with all the players, sitting at a different table for lunch nearly every day.

"He was the most down-to-earth, regular superstar," said the left guard for that team, Randy Rasmussen. "You've got to admit: He was a superstar."

The 1968 season was not Namath's best. The season before, he had passed for a career-high 4,007 yards and 26 touchdowns and -- typical for his high-risk, high-reward style -- 28 interceptions. The Jets failed to make the playoffs, finishing second in the AFL's East Division. In 1968, though, Namath threw for just 15 touchdowns and 3,147 yards. But the team started 7-2 before going to Oakland for a Nov. 17 game. The result, a loss, would be lost to history except for this: Nobody in New York saw the end. But they did see "Heidi" after the network switched away from the game.

"No one was aware of that happening until we were in the locker room after the game," remembers Frank Ramos, the Jets' former long-time public relations executive. "It was going crazy, [defensive assistant coach] Walt Michaels was so upset about the officiating, he's banging on the officials' door. [Head coach] Weeb Ewbank called his wife at home an hour after the game -- because the game had been taken away, she didn't know who won even. Heidi didn't mean anything to us."

The Jets stayed on the West Coast after the Oakland game and the following week played perhaps their finest game of the season in San Diego. At 8-3, they were so far ahead of the Houston Oilers in the East that they clinched the division title with three weeks left to play. New York was able to rest its starters, playing them only in the first half of the final three games.

Truth is, the Jets still believe their toughest game of the season was the AFL Championship -- a rematch with the Raiders. With family in town, Namath wanted to get away the night before. He told famed columnist Jimmy Breslin he went to the bar he owned, Bachelors III, and spent the rest of the evening at a hotel with a bottle of Johnnie Walker Red and a female companion. Many years later, he told the New York Daily News that Ewbank had told players to follow their normal routines before the game, and he had done just that.

The game was played in the wind and cold of the Jets' old home, Shea Stadium, and Namath remembers it as the toughest, most physical game he ever played. After one play, as he lay on the ground, he realized his finger was bent the wrong way. When he was sacked that day, he took a knee to his helmet and at halftime the trainer had to help him walk to the locker room. Ewbank told Namath's backup, Babe Parilli, he might have to play in the second half. In the locker room, doctors looked at Namath's head, and he got an injection in his finger and both knees.

The Jets had led most of the game, but a Namath pass got caught in the wind and was intercepted. The resulting Pete Banaszak touchdown gave the Raiders the lead with eight minutes left in the game. That set the stage for the greatest drive of Namath's career, better than anything he crafted in his controlled Super Bowl effort. He told his offense to be on alert for the audible if Raiders safety George Atkinson set up for bump-and-run coverage on Maynard. He did, and Namath went deep. The ball drifted in the wind and what was supposed to be a pass over Maynard's left shoulder ended up being caught by Maynard's outstretched arms to his right. It was, Maynard maintains, the greatest catch of his life. For the winning touchdown pass, Namath went to his fourth read -- Maynard, who was on his knees in the back of the end zone.

The Jets smuggled Champagne into the locker room, against AFL rules. The stage was set for the world championship game against the NFL's Baltimore Colts in Miami. Ewbank quickly made one of his biggest decisions, to take the team to Miami early. On the day before the AFL Championship, the Jets had been forced to practice in an armory in Flushing, New York. The players had to walk around tanks and trucks for the walk-through, because the field was frozen and covered. So, the Jets went to Miami 10 days ahead of the game because they would be able to get their work in there.

Ewbank was immediately criticized for the unorthodox decision, but he ran those practices like they were back in training camp. And he brought the players' wives and families down to stay in the team hotel.

"Weeb said, 'I'm going to work them out so hard, they won't want to go out anyway,' " Ramos said. "He thought, Who better to watch the players than their wives?"

There was no curfew until the Tuesday before the game, and Jets players voted that anybody who broke it would be fined $1,000.

The extra time in Florida meant the Jets had more days to hear about the superiority of the Colts, who were coached by Don Shula and were heavy favorites. The Colts had the NFL's second-ranked defense, had outscored opponents by 258 points in 14 regular-season games and, of course, had the luster afforded them by the older, more established league. The Jets were not impressed. Defensive tackle Paul Rochester was familiar with the Colts starting quarterback and the NFL's Most Valuable Player, Earl Morrall, because both had played for Michigan State. And he told his teammates that Morrall could not throw deep. Ewbank told Ramos he hoped the Colts blitzed because he knew the Jets could pick it up. On the Wednesday before the game, tight end Pete Lammons told Ewbank he should stop showing the team film because they were going to get overconfident.

"We respected the Colts because of their experience, especially, and on our side, we were just a young team," Maynard said. "But we knew the players we had would be able to beat them if we didn't make any mistakes."

Namath had been named the professional football player of the year and he -- along with some local high school and college players -- was to be honored at a banquet thrown by the Miami Touchdown Club that would benefit the Variety Children's Hospital. A son of one of the part owners of the Jets said he would throw a barbecue for the players on Thursday night, too. Namath told Ramos he could not go to the banquet because he wanted to be with the team. Ramos told him how important the charity was, that all the tickets had been sold because Namath would be there. Ramos told him he wouldn't want to disappoint all those people. Namath relented, but Ramos did not go with him.

The rest is the very best of Namath lore. Someone at the dinner told Namath the Colts were going to whip the Jets. His response wasn't anything that his teammates weren't already thinking.

"I like to think I know what I was saying all the time and I still say some things that I might not have given some thought," Namath says. "But spontaneously, on the spur of moment, somebody pushes a button, I react. There is a less-disciplined side I have -- it's called my Gemini, Gypsy or whatever side -- I've really grown to believe in that. I could shift gears. I was responding to a person who was a wise guy. I let him know what I felt. If it hadn't been for that wise guy, having had mentors ahead of me, we never bragged or said anything about what we were going to do. We might have felt that way, but it wasn't my way from the coaches I had. It was there, I was talking to HIM. And, maybe, to myself. I was talking to some people back home in New York at the time. To let them know what we were going to do."

There were only two writers at the banquet. The late New York Times writer Dave Anderson did not write about Namath's words because it was already well past the newspaper's deadline. Luther Evans did write a story for the Miami Herald, and there it was, with a headline on the front of the sports section: Namath Guarantees Jets Victory.

The next morning, there was to be a photo session with Shula and Ewbank at the press hotel in Miami Beach. On the rainy drive from the Jets' Fort Lauderdale hotel, Ramos showed Ewbank the Herald. He told Ewbank he should read the story.

"Dad gummit, we had them right where we wanted them," Ewbank said to Ramos. "Why did Joe say that?"

At the press conference, the first question to Ewbank was predictable: "What do you think of what your quarterback said?"

Ewbank responded "It ain't often my quarterback whistles Dixie."

But at the team meeting, Ewbank asked Namath why he had done it. His younger teammates were nervous about the comments because Ewbank had warned them not to say anything. But Namath's more veteran teammates knew he had said what they had all been talking about privately.

"Joe said, 'Weeb, they're in trouble if they need bulletin board material to get ready for this game.' " Ramos recalled.

There were other dramas to worry about anyway. Maynard was hurt, although he joked that he could run faster hurt than most people could healthy. He would mostly be a decoy in the game, though. And center John Schmitt, to whom Namath remains close, had caught pneumonia after the Oakland game. Nobody knew because the Jets didn't want the press to find out, so they could not allow Schmitt to be laid up during the week. Worse, the Jets thought Schmitt was allergic to penicillin. On the Thursday before the game, the same day as the guarantee, Schmitt told Ewbank that if he was not given penicillin, he would not be able to play. He could barely walk. So, he took the medicine and played.

On Sunday afternoon, Namath and his longtime roommate, Jim Hudson, walked out of the locker room onto the Orange Bowl field before the game. They stood in the end zone. Four years earlier, on the same field, they had faced off as opponents in a similar-feeling game: Alabama vs. Texas.