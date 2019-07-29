Hi Gil,

I was shocked at the probation report when I saw the statement you gave. I guess I brought it on myself.

I remember that conversation a little. During that time, I was very desperate for money to buy more drugs. It's a damn shame I would do something stupid like that. Bite the hand that could possibly help me. I want to apologize for that behavior. It's not anyone's fault but mine (as) to what happened to me.

I can tell you (from) one man to another that I became a real dope addict. But I must always take responsibility for what has happened to me. It's not the Cowboys' fault or any team member's fault -- just mine.