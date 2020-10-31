On the first day Bill Curry walked into the Green Bay Packers locker room, just months after being selected in the 1964 NFL Draft, he looked around and figured he would not last long.

"I had never been in a huddle with an African-American person that was a teammate of mine," Curry said in an interview last week. "It was a really strange feeling. I was advanced enough to understand there was nothing in the manual that required them to accept me, since our people had not accepted them for a long, long time. I was very anxious about it. I thought, 'These guys are going to take one look at me, listen to my Southern accent, injure me and send me home.' That's what I thought."

Even with the nation on the eve of an election in which race is, yet again, a primary and painful issue, Curry's circumstances in the summer of 1965 still seem stunning. They were not unusual at the time, though.

He had grown up just outside Atlanta and gone to college at Georgia Tech at a time when Jim Crow laws still controlled public and private life in the South. White and Black residents of Atlanta lived in different neighborhoods, attended separate churches and schools, played in separate parks and, to the confusion of a young Curry, used separate facilities.

That he had never had Black teammates, except for at occasional all-star games, he calls "tragically not unusual." Curry's own family didn't talk about what was happening around them. When, as a boy, he asked his dad why there were separate water fountains for whites and Blacks -- which, Curry says, he realized was absurd even as an 8-year-old -- his father's answer summed up the grim acceptance of even well-intentioned people.

"Yeah, it is," Curry's dad told him. "It is the way it is. There is nothing we can do about it."

This season marked the 100th birthday of the NFL, and Curry's career has a Forrest Gump quality to it, intersecting with some of the most significant figures and moments in the history of the game. He played for Vince Lombardi and Don Shula, with Bart Starr and Johnny Unitas, won four NFL championships and Super Bowls (two with the Packers and two with the Colts) and lost Super Bowl III (with Baltimore). He was an early leader of the NFL Players Association with the legendary tight end John Mackey and believes both of their careers ended prematurely because of it, giving him empathy for Colin Kaepernick's career arc.

Curry's path from a lightly-regarded center to world champion to college coach to broadcaster and now public speaker carved through seismic changes in the league and in the nation, giving him unique insight into the blossoming of player activism and the league's halting embrace of their movement, and a searing view of the nation's struggle with issues related to race.

He knows that as a 78-year-old, white former coach from the South, his blunt talk on racism surprises many. He figures if people knew his story, they would understand. His education on race came from football, from some of the greatest leaders in the NFL, from his life in a huddle that he considers a metaphor for the country because of how so many people from so many backgrounds can work together. Curry considers the lessons he learned a gift never to be taken for granted.