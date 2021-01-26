DuBoise probably wouldn't have been able to travel that far for work without the pickup truck he bought after his release. Between Marpet, Cappa, Smith and a team match, the Bucs gave him $25,000 to help restart his life. The money immediately helped DuBoise with his goal of finding odd jobs.

"Without it, I could do none of it," DuBoise said. "I couldn't go to work. I couldn't have the tools in it. I got all the tools I need in the truck, and I can go anywhere. And when I get to a house, I have everything I need already."

"There's not much you can tell a guy who's been done so wrong," Cappa said. "There's so little that we can do for him. So, it felt good to at least give him something to hopefully get him going a little bit."

DuBoise doesn't take any act of kindness for granted. Instead of being bitter about spending so much of his life in prison, he tries to do his own part to make the world a better place. He wakes up every morning around 4, sips on a cup of coffee while watching the local news and then prepares sack lunches for the homeless. He packs granola bars, bottled water and canned goods with pop-off lids so the recipients can access those meals whenever they please.

It's that level of sensitivity that makes DuBoise so special. Maxson Gallo, a former paralegal for the Innocence Project -- the organization that led the charge on DuBoise's exoneration -- was surprised by a box of candy he received on his birthday a few months ago. It was from DuBoise, who had remembered the special occasion. When Friedman would call to offer updates on his case, DuBoise would end up spending much of the time asking her how she was doing. She had to remind him that he was the one who needed extra attention.

"Robert is the same person he was when he was incarcerated," Friedman said. "He is good-hearted. He is mindful of others. He cares about others. Every time I talk to him and I ask him what he's done that day, he tells me that he was out at a neighbor's house, helping them fix something, or that there was a mother with two kids who needed her air conditioning fixed and he was working on that for her. He wants to help other people. That's the way he was when he was in prison."

There's something rare about a person who can walk into jail as a frightened, devastated teenager and emerge as a humble, selfless adult. DuBoise downplays that spirit he brings to every day of his life, but it's clear he's learned that true freedom isn't solely about being on the outside of a prison. It's about what you believe, how you endure, and the peace you find in your heart and mind. Not once did he let his cursed situation break him.

In fact, his story is so compelling that people from all over the world have sent letters of encouragement, and even tools, after hearing details of his journey.