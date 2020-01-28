It shouldn't be surprising that Mathieu's first reaction was to think about how that moment felt to everybody else. He lives his life with an unquestioned generosity of spirit, a belief that it's more fun to bear witness to someone else's happiness than it is to marinate in his own. It's the kind of worldview that has evolved over seven NFL seasons and, more notably, a life filled with its share of well-publicized strife. It's also the reason the 27-year-old Mathieu was at peace with himself long before he ever realized this dream.

Mathieu came to Kansas City because he simply wanted to help the Chiefs get to where they are today. He did that with the same thoughtful approach that helped him steady a life that was once spiraling out of control -- developing a vision, building trust and staying committed to the cause. As Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes said, "He's a natural born leader. That's just who he is. He doesn't have to do anything other than be himself. He goes out there every single day and just by his attitude and mindset, he's leading other guys. I think that's huge when you have guys like that around the team. Obviously, his play speaks for itself, but the way he's able to every day just be great, it really does spread throughout the team."

The impact Mathieu has had on this defense is one of the most significant reasons for Kansas City's success. The Chiefs were abysmal on that side of the football in 2018, when they ranked 31st in the NFL in total defense and passing yards allowed. For every big play Mahomes created with the league's most exciting offense, the defense was more than willing to surrender similar highlights to opposing units. When it came to stopping other teams, the Chiefs were soft, inept and ultimately unreliable when it mattered most, as New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady carved them up on the game-winning drive in overtime of last year's AFC Championship Game.

In the offseason, the Chiefs targeted Mathieu in free agency -- signing him to a three-year, $42 million contract -- because they knew what he brought to the table. He's so versatile that he can line up at deep safety, hover around the line of scrimmage to provide extra run support or even shadow a receiver as a slot cornerback. He's impacted games by duping quarterbacks into easy interceptions, wreaking havoc with timely blitzes and willingly throwing his 5-foot-9, 190-pound body into the path of much larger running backs to produce a critical tackle. Oh, yeah, Mathieu also has mentored younger players like All-Rookie safety Juan Thornhill and second-year cornerback Charvarius Ward.