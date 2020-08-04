On top of changing teams this offseason, Johnson has been forced to adjust to training in the age of COVID-19. He kept his family in Arizona instead of moving them at the height of the pandemic. He's tried to pick up as much as he can through the team's virtual offseason and leaned on his creativity while training at home. It wasn't uncommon for him to seize the play things of his 3-year-old son, D.J., for help, whether that meant performing pull-ups on a jungle gym or abdominal roll-outs with a toy car.

What Johnson didn't do was let go of that sinking feeling he had in his stomach as he stood on the sidelines in Arizona's 31-24 season-ending loss to the Los Angeles Rams. He didn't play a down in that game.

"That was the most frustrated I've ever been," he said. "To be benched and be third-string -- that was the lowest. I really had to lean on my family and reading the Bible after that day. That and knowing deep down that I still had the ability to play in this league."

That desire to keep grinding, regardless of the circumstances surrounding him, has been Johnson's trademark. The details of his childhood have been told so many times over -- his single mother, Regina, raised six children (Johnson is the middle child of triplets) while working various jobs and battling alcoholism at one point (she no longer drinks) -- that Johnson doesn't even like delving into those memories anymore. What is apparent is that those early struggles molded Johnson into a man who strongly believes in the power of family, faith and perseverance. While other kids often see their souls harden in the midst of adversity, Johnson's became more compassionate with every tough life lesson he experienced.

When money became tight in the Johnson home, David went to work. One of his most memorable experiences came in the eighth grade, when he spent the summer detasseling corn in his hometown of Clinton, Iowa. Wearing pants and long-sleeved shirts in stifling humidity, he'd walk down rows of cornfields and pluck the tassels off the tops of stalks. The heavy clothing was supposed to prevent the corn tassels from irritating his skin, but rashes continually erupted on his knees and elbows during those sessions. Even at that young age, he refused to complain when he was hurting, which wasn't always easy.

When he was a lightly recruited star at Clinton High, he once opened a recruiting letter from Iowa State and saw the team had spelled his last name "Jacobson." Other college coaches watched his tape and tabbed him as a nice kid without much of a motor. Northern Iowa head coach Mark Farley had his own doubts about Johnson before seeing the player at summer camp prior to Johnson's senior year.