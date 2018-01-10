Even when Thielen told Caitlin, then his girlfriend, that he wanted to pursue a career in pro football, her response was one that they still joke about to this day.

"I remember him telling me that in my apartment," Caitlin said. "At that point, I'd only seen him play a couple times, so I didn't even know if he was that good. I was like, 'Maybe you should get a real job.' But I also said I would support him."

Thielen started his pursuit of an NFL career by paying his way into a regional combine in Chicago. He ran well enough there -- posting a 4.45-second 40-yard dash -- that he received an invitation to a super regional combine in Dallas. The 2013 NFL Draft came and went without anybody calling his name, but Thielen had shown enough promise that the Vikings brought him into their rookie minicamp. He started off as just another body to help with practices, but he ended up with some encouraging news: The Vikings were keeping him around for training camp and letting another receiver go.

That first training camp wasn't easy -- "You could see some of the defensive backs laughing at him when he lined up across from them," Hoffner said -- but Thielen impressed enough that he made the practice squad after being cut. That opportunity presented its own challenges.

"Being a part of the practice squad was a tough year for me," Thielen said. "You go from playing every sport in high school [and being a] three-year starter and then to playing for four years in college and never really being on the bench. And then, all of a sudden, you're not even going to be able to dress for a game, for a whole year. I obviously took it one day at a time, and I knew I had to get the most out of every day. But at the same time, I'd go home and think, Man, I miss being out on the field."

Thielen found positive ways to channel that frustration. He made the 53-man roster in 2014 largely because of his talents as a special teams player, one who treated every repetition in practice as if it determined the winner of the Super Bowl. Vikings safety Andrew Sendejo spent plenty of days trying to block Thielen on punts during practice. Every time, Sendejo came away wondering how his teammate never lost his capacity to go all-out in every drill.

Thielen did have private moments when his frustration would show -- Caitlin recalled once saying that another receiver had made a nice play in a preseason game, to which he tersely responded, "Yeah, but I'm better than that guy" -- but he never let that unhappiness filter into his play. Even though he only caught 20 passes combined in his first two seasons on the roster, he was actually still living his dream. Sooner or later, he'd find a way to contribute more on offense.

That chance finally came during the 2016 campaign. Thielen helped the offense by filling in for an injured receiver and making a couple difficult receptions in Minnesota's 25-16 season-opening win at Tennessee. After one diving grab, Zimmer thought to himself that there might be more to this special teams standout than many first thought.