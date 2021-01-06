The hype surrounding Tampa Bay started as soon as quarterback Tom Brady left the New England Patriots and surprisingly signed with the Buccaneers in March. Adding a player who won six Super Bowls and played in three others tends to have that effect. However, the Bucs have endured their share of growing pains, despite having a roster brimming with Pro Bowl-caliber talent. Their struggles peaked before their bye week, when they lost three of four games, including a 38-3 prime-time loss to New Orleans.

At the time, Tampa Bay appeared to be the ultimate conundrum. Talking heads skewered the team for its lack of imagination on offense, an inability to slow down opponents on defense and a penchant for looking its worst in front of nationally televised audiences. Even Arians chided skeptics for all the early hoopla, saying nobody wins a Super Bowl solely by amassing a roster of big names. It takes practice and patience and the Bucs are starting to feel as if a little adversity didn't hurt, either.

Timely scheduling has helped -- all four of Tampa Bay's wins to close the regular season came against teams with losing records -- but the numbers are impressive. The Bucs averaged 37 points and committed only one turnover over the last four weeks.

"I think we're starting to see the fruits of our labor," said Bucs wide receiver Chris Godwin. "I think we're getting the right play calls at the right time and we're executing so much better. At the end of the day, when the ball is in the air, guys are just making plays. I think you are starting to see just how much talent we really have. And that's going to be really big for us moving forward."

"We're playing better," added Brady, who's completed 74.6 percent of his passes during this winning streak while tossing 12 touchdowns and only one interception. "We're playing more consistently and it's been great to see. There's a lot of guys who have worked hard to get to this point … There's going to be a bunch of teams that make it this year and there's only going to be one team that ends up happy. The more time we can spend improving as a team, [the more] improving as a quarterback that I need to do, the better it is for us."

The Bucs are the perfect example of why it's so hard to see a playoff run coming. They've had moments when they've looked amazing, such as when they dominated Green Bay, the top seed in this year's NFC race, by a score of 38-10 on Oct. 18. They've also had days like they had against the Saints, or when a highly anticipated matchup with the defending Super Bowl champion Chiefs started with Kansas City storming out to a 17-0 lead (and wide receiver Tyreek Hill amassing 203 receiving yards in the first quarter). There have been ample afternoons when people were wondering which Bucs team would show up.

That isn't much different than other surprising teams that have gone on to win championships. The 2010 Packers wound up with 16 players on injured reserve, but as former Green Bay wide receiver Donald Driver said, "We felt like we were dogs who had to fight and claw and scratch for everything we got."

The 2012 Ravens lost four of their last five games heading into that postseason. The 2015 Broncos literally patched together a serviceable offense -- backup Brock Osweiler replaced an injured Peyton Manning in seven games that season and the two combined for 19 touchdown passes and 23 interceptions -- but that was more than enough to help a stifling defense.

The New York Giants actually won two Super Bowls under head coach Tom Coughlin with teams that struggled mightily at times during the regular season (in 2007 and 2011).