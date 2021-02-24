Moon, who wound up playing in Canada before joining the NFL and becoming the first Black quarterback of the modern era to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, agrees that the road is clearer. But barriers remain.

"We've reached a point with the masses where race isn't as big an issue, but there are people who are very uncomfortable with the fact that their quarterback is African American and making all this money and being endorsed the way they're being endorsed," he said. "There's always going to be that certain percentage of our population that feels that way because there's a large percentage of our population that's racist and they don't want to see African Americans in that position anyway. But for the most part people have accepted it. It's not something that's talked about as much in the media anymore. It's not talked about within teams anymore, I think, among general managers, coaches and owners. When you start the season off with 10 African Americans starting at quarterback on the first day of the season, and probably five of those 10 are the top quarterbacks in the league right now, that shows that we've made a ton of progress at that position."

Some of that progress can be heard in how the game used to be broadcast. In 1974, James Harris earned a trip to the Pro Bowl with the Rams, then returned the following season and guided Los Angeles to a 12-2 mark that tied Pittsburgh and Minnesota for best in the league. Still, you'd have thought his accomplishments were a fluke, based on an NFL Films highlight clip that included the following narration:

James Harris, No. 12, can do most of the things a quarterback is supposed to do. And he's done them well enough for the Los Angeles Rams to grab a spot in the playoffs. However, with the Rams' wealth of individual talent, and given their easy schedule, George Plimpton could have just as easily quarterbacked them to the division title. Harris is an accurate, long-distance thrower, but his play-calling is very predictable. Fortunately, the Rams have so many elusive receivers that Harris could announce his plays on the public-address system and they would still work.